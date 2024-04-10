Murdah Bongz, known for his dynamic performances, failed to impress at Cotton Fest, with social media users criticising his set as boring and over-the-top

Despite being considered one of Mzansi's most talented performers, his recent performance received mixed reviews

While some fans defended him, citing his unique approach to music, others expressed disappointment, suggesting they would rather watch Shebxt even if it meant risking their safety

Award-winning musician Bongani Mahosana popularly known as Morda or Murdah Bongz recently failed to impress social media users with his performance.

Murdah Bongz’s performance has failed to impress social media users. Image: @murdahbongz

Source: Instagram

Murdah Bongz's performance gets Mzansi talking

He is regarded as one of the most talented performers in Mzansi, but this time his set did not land. Murdah Bongz gave music lovers an unforgettable set at the just-ended Cotton Fest. The event was graced by some of the biggest stars in the country.

A video of the former Black Motion member was shared on the microblogging app X, by a user with the handle @Zweli_Thixo. Watch the video below:

Social media users react to Murdah Bongz's performance

Social media users were not feeling the performance. Some said the music was boring, while others noted that the star was doing too much during the performance.

@Nkulunkulukazi said:

" Too much shame."

@jaytcoza added:

"But it’s giving Andile Mpisane "

@RP_TshiAmore commented:

"If I remember well he once did that at 012 Trancemusic event, I think is his signature at the end of his session."

@Muzi03636991 commented:

"I beg to differ. There is music that tickles the sense of hearing and tickles your brains and all that….( outer person in short ) Then there is sounds that walk with the inner person….letting the inner person taste what the outer one does on a daily basis. This is what he’s doing."

@AgneKwena said:

"I’d rather pay to watch Shebxt and risk having a gun pointed at me."

