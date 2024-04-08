DJ Black Coffee's son, Sona, showcased his musical talent at the Joburg Cotton Festival, following in his father's footsteps

Despite his performance being praised, some criticised him, calling him a "nepo baby" benefiting from his father's fame

Social media reactions were divided, with some suggesting he should work harder on his own path, while others defended his opportunity

Grammy Award-winning star DJ Black Coffee's son Sona is following in his father's footsteps. The upcoming star showed that music runs in his blood with an electric set at the just ended Joburg Cotton Festival.

DJ Black Coffee's son's performs at Cotton Fest

Sona was among the many artists who set the Cotton Festival on fire over the weekend. The upcoming artist is also DJ Black Coffee's son, who is taking after his talented father.

The video of Sona's performance was shared on social media by the controversial blogger Musa Khawula on the microblogging platform X, formerly known as Twitter. True to Khawula's style, he accused Sona of being a nepo baby. He wrote:

"Black Coffee's nepo-baby son Sona live at Cotton Fest; Johannesburg."

Fans react to Sona's Cotton Fest performance

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the video. Some said Sona is only getting bookings because of his father's influence. Others noted that he is still not good.

@bchinyakata said:

"Work hard and develop your own way of making money so that your kids will just ease into it a ready set career."

@SZondi commented:

"That’s how it works. The previous generation must work so hard that the following generation finds it easier to navigate through things. They too must make it easier for the next generation and so on. Also, people must take advantage of such opportunities."

@Kayla_198304 added:

"He must just do 9-5 this boy!!"

