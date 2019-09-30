Thembinkosi Lorch's house, cars, Natasha Thahane, salary, transfer news and more

Thembinkosi Lorch is a celebrated player who has achieved much in his career. He is known for his excellent striking prowess in the field. He started playing early in life and gradually built himself over time. Thembinkosi Lorch's biography reveals interesting facts about his career and personal life.

Orlando Pirates' defender Thembinkosi Lorch controls the ball during the Premier League football match between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs at the FNB Stadium in Soweto. Photo: Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

Lorch is a well-known professional footballer who has become a guru in his field today. He plays for the Orlando Pirates and the South African national team. Find out more about his life below.

Profile summary

Full name Thembinkosi Lorch Gender Male Date of birth 22 July 1993 Age 29 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Bloemfontein, Free State, South Africa Current residence Johannesburg, South Africa Nationality South African Ethnicity Black Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimeters 166 Weight in pounds 132 Weight in kilograms 60 Hair colour Black Eye colour Black Relationship status Single Profession Footballer Position Left Winger (LW) Current team Orlando Pirates Net worth $800,000 Thembinkosi Lorch's Instagram @thembinkosi_lorch_3

Thembinkosi Lorch's biography

Where is Thembinkosi Lorch originally from? The football player was born in Bloemfontein, Free State, South Africa, on 22 July 1993.

How old is Thembinkosi? As of 2022, the footballer is 29 years. His zodiac sign is Cancer.

Career

The star started playing football at quite an early age. He played for a club known as Mountain Eagles in Ficksburg that his father owned.

When he was at college, a TVET College club discovered his talent, and he became famous in 2013 when a Screamer Tshabalala spotted him after a game his team played against Jomo Cosmos. During this time, he learned of the Pirates' intentions, as they were interested in him.

Soon after, he signed with the Buccaneers and was later loaned to Chippa United before he could even make it to the first team.

The football star is an all-rounded sportsman. When not playing football, he loves to engage in other sports activities, including cricket.

Thembinkosi Lorch's stats

Below is a table of the player's stats by club.

Club Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards Second yellow cards Red cards Minutes played Orlando Pirates 155 30 29 17 - 1 11489 Chippa United 17 3 3 2 - - 1498 Cape Town All Stars 1 - - - - - 90

Thembinkosi Lorch's transfer news to Kaizer Chiefs

Some of the Thembinkosi Lorch news circulating are rumours about PSL transfers, implying that Thembinkosi Lorch's time with Orlando Pirates is ending.

According to rumours, Thembinkosi is still unhappy at Orlando Pirates. With no overseas options left, he is thought to be interested in joining either Kaizer Chiefs or Mamelodi Sundowns.

What is Thembinkosi Lorch's net worth?

According to Newshub360, his net worth is estimated to be $800 thousand. Thembinkosi Lorch's salary at Orlando Pirates is around $7648 (R130,000) per month.

Thembinkosi Lorch's cars and houses

Thembinkosi owns luxury vehicles such as the Grand Jeep Cherokee and the Volkswagen Polo GTI. Besides his cars, he also lives in a furnished modern house in Johannesburg's leafy suburbs. Nonetheless, he rarely flaunts these assets on social media.

Who is Thembinkosi Lorch wife?

Pirates Thembinkosi Lorch controls the ball during the CAF Confederation Cup second leg semi-final football match. Photo: Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

It is unknown whether the South African footballer is in a relationship or married. In terms of previous relationships, he was dating Nokuphiwa Mathithibala, who reported him for allegedly assaulting her on 7 September 2020.

Lorch strangled her after she inquired as to his whereabouts. The assault case was provisionally withdrawn in January 2021, with the prosecutor instructing police to conduct an additional investigation.

Lorch had a brief relationship with actress Natasha Thahane. Thembinkosi Lorch and Natasha Thahane dated in 2021 for four months (June to September).

How tall is Thembinkosi Lorch?

The player is 5 feet 6 inches or 166 centimetres tall and weighs 132 pounds or 60 kilograms.

Thembinkosi Lorch may be young, but he has the potential to do greater things in the future. With time, fans will get to see him as he grows into an even better star.

READ ALSO: Duduzane Zuma's house, cars, net worth, and other details

Briefly.co.za recently published an article on Duduzane Zuma. He is the son of South African former President Jacob Zuma. He is well-known not only as the former president's son but also for his various business ventures.

Duduzane is a successful businessman who rose to prominence after his father was elected. He has worked in numerous businesses and held numerous prestigious positions.

Source: Briefly News