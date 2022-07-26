Who is Thembi Kgatlana? Age, family, career, height, stats, salary, profiles

Soccer is a sport embraced by many people globally and has earned many players fame and recognition. One such celebrated player is Thembi Kgatlana. Who is she? She is a South African professional soccer player who plays as a forward for the NWSL club Racing Louisville and the South Africa women's national team. This article highlights Thembi Kgatlana's goals, net worth, clubs and personal life. Keep reading to learn more!

What is Thembi Kgatlana's real name? Born Chrestinah Thembi Kgatlana, the celebrated soccer player, moved to the United States to join the Houston Dash in the National Women's Soccer League. She was brought in by her former national team coach Vera Pauw. She made 16 appearances with Houston and scored 2 goals. Read more about Thembi Kgatlana's stats below.

Thembi Kgatlana's profiles and bio

Full Name Chrestinah Thembi Kgatlana Profession Association Football Player Date of Birth May 2, 1996 Thembi Kgatlana's Age 26 Years (As of 2022) Place of Birth Mohlakeng Birth Country South Africa Birth Sign Capricorn Nationality South Africa Shoe size 4 (US) Dress size 8 (US) Thembi Kgatlana's height 1.55 m Weight 48 kg (Approximate) Position Forward Team Racing Louisville FC Gender Female Sexual Orientation Straight Marital Status Single Net worth $2.5 million Thembi Kgatlana's Instagram @kgatlanathe1st Twitter @Kgatlanathe1

How old is Thembi Kgatlana?

The South African professional soccer player was born on May 2, 1996. Thus, she is 26 years as of 2022. Where is Thembi Kgatlana's place of birth? Her place of birth is Mohlakeng Township, west of Johannesburg, South Africa. She started playing football when she was eight years old after she was asked to join the school team by her friends in their primary school in Mohlakeng. What is Thembi Kgatlana's nationality? She is South African by nationality, and her zodiac sign is Capricorn.

Family

Details about her parents and siblings are not provided. Also, she is currently single and not in any known relationship. However, she comes from a humble family background, and her story is well depicted in her biography, Strike A Rock – The Thembi Kgatlana Story. The story is based on the real-life story of Chrestinah, a girl who rose from the streets of Mohlakeng to become the continent's best footballer and a global superstar.

Thembi Kgatlana's career

Chrestinah was passionate about soccer from a tender age and even played for her high school team. In 2018, she moved to the United States to join the Houston Dash in the National Women's Soccer League. She was brought in by Vera Pauw, her former national team coach. While in Houston Dash, she joined Linda Motlhalo and Janine van Wyk, her South African teammates.

Beijing BG Phoenix FC

When did Thembi Kgatlana join Beijing BG Phoenix FC? On February 22, 2019, she joined Beijing BG Phoenix FC in the Chinese Women's Super League on a one-year deal. While there, she performed exceptionally, scoring six league goals in 10 appearances and helping her team side to a fifth-place finish.

SL Benfica

On January 27, 2020, she signed with SL Benfica. She helped the club to the final of the Portuguese Cup and Taca da Liga Feminina competitions. Furthermore, her impressive performance enabled the club to qualify for the UEFA Women's Champions League for the first time.

SD Eibar

In July 2020, she joined SD Eibar, a newly promoted Spanish Primera Division side, on a one-year contract. She made her debut on October 4, 2020, in a 1-0 victory over Real Betis. She later scored her second goal for the club on October 31, 2020 in a 1-0 victory over Espanyol. When did Thembi Kgatlana's injury occur? It was during the first half of the game when she suffered a minor injury. However, she immediately returned to goal-scoring form with a stunning strike in a 3-1 defeat to Real Madrid, having once again entered from the substitute's bench.

When was Thembi Kgatlana at Atletico Madrid?

She recently signed for Atletico Madrid from 2021 until 2024. She expressed happiness arriving at Atletico Madrid, saying it has always been her dream to play for the best clubs.

What are Thembi Kgatlana's honours?

2018: Africa Women Cup of Nations Best player and top scorer

2018: Cyprus Cup Best player

2018: African Women's Footballer of the Year

2018: African Women's Goal of the Year

2017: COSAFA Women's Championship Player of the Tournament

What is Thembi Kgatlana's net worth?

The celebrated South African soccer player has a net worth estimated at $2.5 million. She has earned her vast wealth from her successful soccer career. She is expected to earn more in the future as she gains more professional skills and continues to rise on the soccer pitch.

The above article has everything you would love to know about Thembi Kgatlana, a celebrated South African soccer player. She has defied all odds to represent South Africa on an international stage through sheer talent and determination to succeed. She is geared to creating more opportunities for herself and the next generation of women footballers in South Africa.

