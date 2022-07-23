Who is Georges LeBar? Everything to know about Rupaul's husband

Georges LeBar is an Australian rancher, author and professional painter. He is widely recognized for being the husband and long-term partner of America's famous drag queen, RuPaul Charles. The two met in 1994 and have been going strong for over 28 years. Here is everything you need to know regarding RuPaul's husband!

Georges LeBar is famous for being drag queen RuPaul's husband. Photo: David Crotty

Unlike his outspoken and famous husband, Georges prefers to keep a low-key profile at his vast ranch in Wyoming. The couple has had one of the longest-lasting relationships in Hollywood, and they have made a point of keeping it away from the spotlight.

Georges LeBar's profile summary and bio

Full name Georges LeBar Date of birth 24th January 1973 Age 49 years in 2022 Birth sign Aquarius Place of birth Perth, Australia Current residence Wyoming, United States Nationality Australian-American Height 6 feet 8 inches (2.03 m) Eye colour Dark brown Gender Male Orientation Gay Marital status Married Spouse Drag Queen RuPaul Charles (since 2017) Education Fashion and design Profession Painter, author, poet

How old is Georges LeBar?

The Wyoming rancher was born on 24th January 1973 in Perth, Australia. Georges LeBar's age is 49 years in 2022.

Georges LeBar's husband

Georges LeBar and RuPaul Charles have been together since 1994. Photo: Jamie McCarthy

The painter is married to America's famous drag queen, RuPaul Charles. Georges LeBar's wedding was held in January 2017 on their 23rd anniversary since their initial meeting. The couple met in 1994 on the dancefloor at Limelight on LeBar's 21st birthday. Their relationship lasted more than 20 years before they decided to make it official in 2017.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, RuPaul revealed that their decision to marry was because of business reasons. The drag queen had previously said he did not see himself walking down the aisle but had a change of heart a few years later.

What does Georges LeBar do for a living?

RuPaul's husband is an author and professional painter. Some of Georges LeBar's paintings are six inches away, pillow talk, tapestry, gossip, and sitting on a secret. He also owns and manages a 6,000-acre ranch in Wyoming and South Dakota, where he spends most of his time. LeBar has a background in fashion and design.

Georges LeBar's net worth

The author's exact net worth is not known, but various sources estimate it at between $2 and $3 million in 2022. On the other hand, his husband RuPaul has amassed an estimated fortune of $60 million, making him the most commercially successful drag queen in the world.

Georges LeBar's height

RuPaul was attracted to Georges's height when they first met. Photo: Amanda Edwards

RuPaul's husband Georges stands at 6 feet 8 inches. RuPaul revealed that he fell in love with his height when they first met. The drag queen stands at 6 feet 4 inches (1.93 m).

How many husbands has RuPaul had?

The drag queen has only had one husband, Georges LeBar. It is his only known romantic relationship that he has been keeping low-key since the 1990s.

Are RuPaul and Georges LeBar still together?

Yes. The couple has been together since their first meeting in 1994. They made their relationship official in January 2017.

Does RuPaul have kids?

No. In a previous interview with The Guardian, RuPaul revealed that he and his long-time partner are not in a hurry to have kids. He added that Georges loves children, and the idea might be on the table for the future expansion of their family.

Where is Georges LeBar from?

The rancher is from Perth, Australia, and he currently resides in Wyoming on his 6,000-acre ranch. Georges LeBar's nationality is Australian-American.

Does LeBar go to the red carpet with his husband?

Georges is a private person and tries to avoid the limelight despite being married to a famous drag queen and reality television star. The couple makes rare red carpet appearances together. Georges accompanied RuPaul to the Emmys in 2019 and to RuPaul's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in 2018.

Why is RuPaul in an open marriage?

The drag queen revealed during a Vogue Magazine shoot that he does not want to put shackles on the man he loves. He believes love is free, and one should not feel limited to seizing an opportunity to do what they like.

Where does RuPaul live?

The actor spends most of his time near Hollywood in his $13.7 million mansion in Beverly Hills, California. He also stays in New York and in Wyoming, where his husband LeBar owns a 6,000-acre ranch.

Is RuPaul male or female?

He is a gay male who often dresses as a female. He uses he/him pronouns, but he does not care about gender identity, and you can call him using she.

Georges Lebar has never been fascinated by Hollywood glamour, an aspect that might have helped his relationship with RuPaul Charles to flourish. He is indeed an icon without putting in a lot of effort.

