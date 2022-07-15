Beetlejuice, whose real name is Lester Green, is an American entertainer and actor. He is widely recognized for his appearance on The Howard Stern Show and for being the greatest Wack Packer. How well do you know him?

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Beetlejuice is known for his appearance on The Howard Stern Show. Photo: Gilbert Carrasquillo

Source: Getty Images

Lester Green's crude sense of humour made him an international superstar. He has worked with several big names, including rapper Snoop Dogg and Sean Paul. He was even a potential fit for several big films but ended up losing most of them due to directing difficulty.

Beetlejuice entertainer's profile

Real name Lester Napoleon Green Date of birth 2nd June 1968 Age 54 years in 2022 Birth sign Gemini Place of birth Browns Mills, New Jersey, United States Current residence Georgia Nationality American Height 4 feet 3 inches (1.3 m) Gender Male Marital status Divorced Former wife Nicknamed Babyjuice Parents Mother Laura 'Lillie' Green and father Christopher Palid Siblings Five Profession Actor, entertainer Years active 1999 to present Current manager Former professional boxer Bobby Rooney Social media profiles Instagram Twitter Facebook YouTube

How old is Lester Green?

The entertainer was born on 2nd June 1968 in Browns Mills, New Jersey, United States. Beetlejuice entertainer's age is 54 years old in 2022.

Beetlejuice entertainer's mom

His mother is called Laura 'Lillie' Green, while his father is Christopher Palid. The comedian is the second youngest of six children. He grew up with his three half-siblings from his mother's second marriage to Kevin Bourque, an evangelical minister. Green attended special education classes and was taught by actor Jerry O'Connell's mother. The entertainer currently lives with his mother and sister in Georgia.

Beetlejuice entertainer's wife

The comedian was married to a Puerto Rican lady whom he nicknamed Babyjuice. They started dating in early 2003 and tied the knot a few months later in May 2003. He even introduced her on The Howard Stern Show. Their marriage did not last long, as they divorced four months later.

Beetlejuice entertainer's rise to fame

Lester Green has been entertaining people since the 1990s. Photo: Mike Coppola

Source: Getty Images

Beetlejuice's uncle used to work as a circus freak and tried to introduce the comedian to the Ringling Brothers circus. He later met Sean Rooney at a bar, who became Lester's manager for his entertainment and comedic acts at nightclubs. Green later started participating in comic wrestling.

Beetlejuice gained fame in 1999 after appearing on The Howard Stern Show. He later joined Stern's Wack Pack and was even named the greatest Wack Packer in 2015. Green also went on several of The Killers of Comedy tours.

The entertainer has starred in a number of films and television shows. Some of Beetlejuice entertainer's movies include;

Girls Gone Dead (2012) as himself

(2012) as himself Beetle Uncensored (2004) as himself

(2004) as himself Bubble Boy (2001) as Lil' Zip

(2001) as Lil' Zip Scary Movie 2 (2001) as Shorty's Meeks' brain/himself

In 2009, Green earned his own show called This Is Beetle. Other television shows he has been in are Son of the Beach (2001), WCW Monday Nitro (2000), and Doggy Fizzle Televizzle (2003). In 2005, he featured in True Crime: New York City video game as Zeke's voice.

The comedian has also been featured in several music videos. He appeared in rapper N.O.R.E's Grimey video in 2001 and in several tracks on Sm*t Peddler's 2001 debut album. Green is currently managed by former professional boxer Bobby Rooney.

How much money does Beetlejuice make?

Beetlejuice entertainer's net worth is estimated at $200,000 in 2022. He has been active in the American entertainment industry since 1999.

Lester Green was born with dwarfism and microcephaly. Photo: @sternshow on Twitter (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

How tall is Beetlejuice?

Beetlejuice the entertainer's height is 4 feet 3 inches (1.3 m). The comedian was born with dwarfism.

Beetlejuice entertainer's IQ

The Wack Packer was born with microcephaly, a condition that results in a small head compared to the body. His condition resulted in an intellectual disability hence a lower IQ than an average person.

Is Beetlejuice a rapper?

Green is an entertainer but has released several rap songs in the past. In 2004, the comedian sang This Is Beetle, also called The Beetlejuice Song, on The Howard Stern Show, and the show's producer Richard Christy made it into a single. In 2015, his song Beetle in The House was released, and he later remixed the track featuring Sean Paul, Big Freedia, and rapper Snoop Dogg.

Did Beetlejuice make money?

The 1988 fantasy comedy film made millions of dollars. The budget for the movie was $15 million, and it eventually earned Warner Bros more than $73 million.

Did Beetlejuice lose his memory?

He was born with microcephaly, which often causes intellectual disability due to incomplete brain development. According to sources, he has not lost his memory.

What is Beetlejuice's real name?

The comedian's real name is Lester Green. After the 1988 release of Michael Keaton's movie Beetlejuice, children started comparing him to a character in the film whose head was shrunk by the Witch Doctor. He later adopted the name Beetlejuice, and it stuck with him.

Is Beetlejuice actually stupid?

His intelligence is not fully developed, and he has a lower IQ than an average human being due to microcephaly. His 'stupidity' is what has propelled him to international fame.

Green was named the greatest Wack Packer. Photo: @sternshow on Twitter (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

Is Beetlejuice married or single?

He is currently single and living with his mother and sister in Georgia. He was once married to a Puerto Rican lady who he nicknamed Babyjuice in 2003, but they only lasted for four months.

Are Beetlejuice and Howard Stern friends?

Green often calls Howard Stern his friend. He gained fame on The Howard Stern Show in 1999 and has worked with him over the years.

What happened to Beetlejuice's sister?

Lester previously revealed that his sister Erica passed away. However, the details of her death are not known, and it is not verified if she really died.

Is Beetlejuice dead or still alive?

In 2020, rumours of Green's passing started circulating on social media but were quickly shut down as false.

Beetlejuice is a great entertainer despite his intellectual disability. He was lucky to have a great support system, including his mother, Lillie and manager Bobby who have ensured Green is not exploited in the industry.

READ ALSO: Who is Mona Monyane? Age, children, husband, education, profiles, net worth

Briefly.co.za highlighted intriguing facts regarding Mona Monyane, a renowned South African actress, producer, and entrepreneur. She is widely recognized for her role as Dr Nthabeleng Molapo on SABC2's Muvhango.

Mona is an outspoken mental health and trauma activist. She went through similar experiences after losing her second-born daughter and later losing her house to fire.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News