Who is Munica Cooley, Catfish Cooley's wife? Everything to know

Munica Cooley is best recognised as Catfish Cooley's wife of close to a decade. Her husband is a renowned American stand-up comedian and social media figure. Despite her husband's fame, Munica has carved out a career as a model on OnlyFans and is thriving as an Instagram model.

Catfish Cooley is known for publicly supporting his wife's career online. He often shares her content on his platform, urging his followers to support her. Go through Munica Cooley's biography as it takes you on a trip down her life.

Munica Cooley's profile summary and bio

Full name Munica Cooley Gender Female Date of birth 24 February 1989 Age 34 years in 2023 Birthday 24 February Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth USA Current residence Louisiana, USA Nationality American Sexual orientation Straight Religion Christianity Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Gery Height 160 cm or 5'4" Weight 74 kg or 163 lbs Occupation Model and social media personality Marital status Married (25 April 2014) Spouse David Cooley Children 4 (Tyler, Zooley and Troy Cooley) Social media Facebook Instagram X (Twitter)

Munica Cooley's age

Munica is 34 years old as of December 2023. She was born on 24 February 1989 in the United States of America. Information about her parents and upbringing is not publicly available. Neither is information about her educational background available online. Nonetheless, she is an American national.

Munica Cooley's husband

David Allen Cooley, popularly known as Catfish, is Munica Cooley's husband. He is a comedian and YouTube content creator known for his Southern charm and unique humour. David always had a knack for making people laugh; hence, he started sharing clips of his jokes on social media in 2014, which propelled his fame, attracting thousands of followers to his platform.

Munica Cooley and Catfish allegedly met over a decade ago, although details on how they crossed each other's paths remain unknown. Nonetheless, they officiated their union on 25 April 2014 in a private wedding ceremony attended by family and close friends.

According to a source, Munica is David's second wife. The comedian was allegedly married to another woman who bore him two children, although they ended their union.

Munica Cooley's children

Apart from David Cooley's children from his previous marriage, Munica has two kids, Tyler and Zooley, born to her husband, Catfish. Despite their social media fame, the couple are protective of their kids and keep them away from the limelight.

Munica Cooley's career

despite her husband's fame on social media, Munica has equally managed to secure her spot and carve out a career in social media. She runs an OnlyFans account where she showcases her modelling prowess. She has gained popularity on the platform for modelling lingerie.

What is Catfish Cooley's wife's Instagram?

Munica is also on Instagram, where she enjoys an audience of over 40,000 followers and more than 240 posts as of December 2023. Munica Cooley's Instagram account is private.

Munica Cooley's height

Munica is 160 cm tall and weighs approximately 74 kg. She has blonde hair and grey eyes to complement her physique.

Munica Cooley's net worth

Details about Muncia's finances and how much she makes through her career as a social media star are not publicly available. According to a source, Catfish Cooley's net worth is approximately $8 million.

Munica Cooley is doing exceptionally well in her career as an OnlyFans model. Her husband has been instrumental in her career growth.

