The triumphant story of Nathan Andersen, A.J. Cook's Husband

Canadian actress A.J. Cook has incredible acting talent, a successful career, and a supportive husband. Nathan Andersen has been his wife's supportive partner while he was battling a life-threatening illness. What do we know about his life and their marriage?

Nathan Andersen’s spouse is no stranger to the limelight, with her acting career spanning decades. Although successful in his own right, he has gone into a different career path than his wife. Before we detail his health struggles and career path, here is his profile summary.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Nathan Andersen Date of birth 25 May 1978 (most reported) Age 45 years of age in 2023 Zodiac sign Gemini Birthplace Utah, USA (most reported) Romantic orientation Heterosexual Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Current nationality American Marital status Married to Andrea Joy Cook (2001) Ethnicity Caucasian Gender Male Hair colour Unknown Eye colour Hazel Children Two (Mekhai Andersen and Phoenix Sky Andersen) Profession Entrepreneur, fashion designer Education Utah Valley University Native language English Net worth $4 million (most reported) Social media profiles Instagram (professional page) Instagram

Nathan Andersen’s Wiki and other sources have not confirmed various facts about his life. Aspects like Nathan Andersen’s height and family background remain unknown. But, there are more widely reported facts about his life, as mentioned below.

Who is A.J. Cook's real husband?

As an actress, she has had many on-screen partners throughout the years, leaving fans wondering who her real-life husband is. As established, she is happily married to Nathan Andersen.

The couple are said to have met while attending Utah Valley University together during their college years. They wed in 2001 and have been going strong ever since.

Nathan Andersen’s age

His birth date is most reported online to be 25 May 1978. This makes him 44 years old at the time of writing and 45 years old on 25 May 2023. His zodiac sign is Gemini.

What does Nathan Andersen do for a living?

Not to be confused with Nathan Andersen Hindenburg or an actor with the same name, he is a self-employed businessman. Nathan Andersen’s career path ventured into entrepreneurship, and he founded Walter Sky, a clothing company.

According to The List, the brand was in 2018, in partnership with his brother and business partner Wesley Andersen. The brand is bigger than ever and has achieved significant success in just a few years.

Nathan Andersen’s health

Nathan Andersen’s cancer scare came to light at the end of 2019 when she shared an image of a scar on his neck, stating that he was cancer-free at the time of posting. Although he did not elaborate further or discuss it since, he received an outpouring of support from family, friends and fans alike.

Nathan Andersen’s net worth

Although neither he nor an authority figure has confirmed his net worth, it is most frequently reported to be $4 million online. His wife's net worth is $5 million.

Nathan Andersen’s profiles

You can find his private Instagram page under @nathanandy, with 40K followers. His professional Instagram account is @waltersky.co, with 11K followers. A.J. Cook's Instagram is @ajcook, where she has 1.2 million followers.

Many facts about Nathan Andersen's life remain shrouded in mystery, as he prefers to stay out of the limelight that shines so brightly on his famous wife. They also tend to keep their family out of the public eye for the most part, besides the occasional posts on social media.

