Lyndrea Price’s bio: All about the daughter of Orascene Price and Yusef Rasheed

Lyndrea Price is popularly known as Serena and Venus Williams's older step-sister. Serena and Venus are celebrated world-class tennis players. Besides, Lyndrea is famous as Oracene Price's and Yusef Rasheed's daughter. What does Lyndrea Williams do for a living?

Besides being affiliated with celebrity sisters, Lyndrea Price has kept certain aspects of her personal life private. She is widely known as a successful businesswoman with a significant interest in fashion and marketing. Who is Lyndrea Price's father?

Lyndrea Price's profile and bio

Full name Lyndrea Price Date of birth 1978 Age 45 years (As of 2023) Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christian Country United States Hair colour Black Eye colour Black Height 5 feet 4 inches Weight 60 kg (Approx) Famous as celebrity step-sister Parents Yusef Rasheed and Oracene Price Siblings Serena, Venus, Isha Price, and Yetunde Price Gender Female Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Dating Spouse Vernon Imani College Howard University Profession Web designer, Entrepreneur, and Marketer Social media Instagram Net worth $150,000

How old is Lyndrea Price?

The celebrity daughter was born in 1978 in the United States of America. Thus, Lyndrea Price's age is 45 years as of 2023. Lyndrea holds American nationality and belongs to the African-American ethnicity. She practices Christianity, and her birth sign is Horse.

Who is Lyndrea Price's husband?

She is not married but in a relationship with Vernon Imani. Imani is an assistant at America Campus Communities. They met at a friend's party, and they have a daughter.

Lyndrea Price's family

Her dad is Yusef Rasheed. He was a tennis coach and died of a sudden heart attack in 1979. Lyndrea's mom is Oracene Prince. They divorced in 2002.

Lyndrea is celebrated as the half-sister of Venus and Serena Williams. She has two other siblings named Yetunde Prince and Isha.

Venus Williams was born in 1980 and is a Seven-time Grand Slam title winner in Singles. Serena was born in 1981 and is also the 23rd Grand Slam title winner in Singles.

Lyndrea Price's career

Price is a web designer and works as a creative executive at Letzchat, a translation website plugin. In 2001, she co-founded Eleven, a clothing brand, with her sister Venus. She also serves as Venus Williams's brand ambassador, promoting Venus's various product lines and endorsement deals. She also worked in the customs and wardrobe department in television shows like Game On! and King Richard.

What is Lyndrea Price's net worth?

Her net worth is estimated at $150,000. She derives her income from her profession as a web designer and marketer. Serena has an estimated net worth of $250 million, while Venus has an estimated net worth of $95 million.

How much does Nike pay Serena Williams?

Serena joined Nike, one of the most popular sports brands, as a global star. She signed a deal worth $60 million with the brand. The brand pursued Serena due to her influence and the standards she created on the tennis court.

How much money did Rick Macci make off of the Williams sisters?

Venus was trained by the legendary coach Rick Macci in Florida. Rick was known for developing and coaching great players who became top stars. They agreed he would take a 15% cut from her would-be salary. However, there is no evidence whether he still takes the fifteen per cent cut.

The brand remained supportive even when the 23-time Grand Slam champion left the sport. Throughout her tennis career, Nike has played a crucial role in her path.

Above is everything you need to know about Lyndrea Price. She is a career woman who has worked as a marketer and web designer with different organisations. She also enjoys a considerable following on Instagram.

