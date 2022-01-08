Who is Veronika Khomyn? Everything you need to know about Sean Mcvay's wife

Veronika Khomyn is no new name. She is a famous Ukrainian-born model, fashion designer, and realtor. She has recently been in the limelight after being engaged to Sean Mcvay, Los Angeles Rams football coach. So, who exactly is Sean Mcvay's wife to be?

Her fiancé, Sean made history after being named the youngest coach to lead a team to the Super Bowl in 2019 at the age of 30. Khomym, the beauty has been making headlines for being his better half and having a successful career. Veronika Khomyn's net worth is not that of her partner but close!

Where is Veronika Khomyn from?

The former model hails from Ukraine and now lives in the US. She was born on the 1st of March 1990 in the Ukraine. Thus, Veronika Khomyn's age is 31 years as of 2022. She schooled in Kyiv for her elementary education before her modelling career at just 18 years.

After completing her studies, she joined George Mason University in Fairfax, Virginia, to pursue her fashion design dream. In the course of her studies, she acquired US citizenship and started her career in modelling and fashion.

How did Sean McVay meet Veronika Khomyn?

According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the lovebirds reportedly met in 2013 when the former model was a student at George Mason University in Fairfax, Va. Sean, on the other hand, was an assistant coach for the Washington Redskins.

In 2017, Sean joined the Rams, and the model accompanied him to Los Angeles. The two have remained in love, and in June 2019, McVay proposed to Veronika in France. Today, the two reside in an expensive mansion in California.

What does Sean McVay's wife do?

Sean's fiancé is a popular model, fashion designer, and luxury realtor. She has many followers on her Instagram account, which keeps her followers updated on her life. She is also a devoted fitness enthusiast.

She has done various modelling gigs, including UFC gum and clubs within Virginia. She has actively supported him from the onset of their relationship and is involved in his professional games.

Veronika Khomyn's wedding

Sean proposed to her in June 2019 in France. The couple is yet to wed officially though the date and venue are not yet disclosed.

Veronika Khomyn's height and weight

Veronika Khomyn's measurements are perfect for a model. She stands at 5 feet 7 inches and weighs 54 kgs.

Veronika Khomyn is now engaged and soon to be Sean Mcvay's wife. The couple has been together since 2013 and got engaged in 2019. Their fans are looking forward to their official wedding date.

