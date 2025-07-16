Ntsiki Mazwai is praised for teasing an interview with Advocate Malesela Teffo on her podcast, Moya

Social media users are excited and vow to support Teffo, with some already donating to him

Teffo, who was disbarred in 2022 for misconduct, is currently challenging his suspension and legal battles

Ntsiki Mazwai has been heaped with praise after hinting that Advocate Malesela Teffo will be the next guest on her popular podcast, Moya. The controversial poet shared a picture alongside the popular advocate.

Ntsiki Mazwai has been praised for giving Advocate Teffo a platform. Image: @Stoute_SA and @miss_ntsiki_mazwai

Source: UGC

Ntsiki's podcast has been growing bit by bit, and she has had interesting guests on the show. Fans could not believe it when the poet and musician sat down with outspoken music executive Nota Baloyi in May 2025, after years of blasting each other on social media.

Taking to her X page on 15 July 2025, Ntsiki Mazwai shared a picture alongside Advocate Teffo and hinted that something was cooking behind the scenes.

In the now-viral picture, advocate Teffo wore a white polo shirt with the late Bafana Bafana star Senzo Meyiwa's face and the words:

"Senzo Meyiwa. My Hero. Accused No.1."

Fans praise Ntsiki Mazwai

Social media users lauded Ntsiki Mazwai for giving a platform to Advocate Teffo. South Africans vowed to watch the show and finally hear the lawyer's side of the story.

Some fans are already donating money to help him get back on his feet after his ordeal.

@Oriana_RSA said:

"Was talking to his friend this morning 😔💔it’s so sad that they had to make his life miserable"

@fighter23M commented:

"He was humiliated by a captured judiciary. His practice should be reinstated @NPA_Prosecutes @CyrilRamaphosa."

@MsK21129 wrote:

"Wow, babes you are so resourceful 🙌🏾 Congratulations 🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳 This is the one for the history books and knowing you plus him akubizwe Skwata Camp On Time 🔥 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥"

@uncaptured20 added:

"You just made my day with the People's Advocate. Will forever be a memorable fight against the whole system."

@Mdu__MJ said:

"Ntsiki, I can’t wait for this interview. Please make it a tell-it-all all, July is a month to expose all shenanigans."

@Clickass3 added:

"Yheaa Ntsiki wena you gonna give us what we want I like that you don’t sugar coat 🌼🌼🌼"

What happened to Advocate Teffo?

Advocate Malesela Teffo was struck off the roll of advocates by the Pretoria High Court in September 2022 for misconduct. The Legal Practice Council (LPC) initiated proceedings to have him removed due to allegations of misleading the court, contempt of court, breaching court orders, and misappropriating client funds, according to SAFLII.

He was also found guilty of contempt of court for continuing to practice as an advocate after being disbarred and was sentenced to a 12-month suspended jail sentence. Teffo is currently challenging his disbarment and is also fighting the suspended jail sentence.

Advocate Teffo to share his story on Ntsiki Mazwai's podcast. Image: @Stoute_SA

Source: Twitter

