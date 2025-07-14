Ntsiki Mazwai shared a cryptic post seemingly reacting to the lawsuit against her

This comes years after the controversial podcaster allegedly made defamatory statements against DJ Euphonik, who didn't take it lying down

Her fans declared their support for her, praising her for speaking up against the country's most "powerful" individuals

Ntsiki Mazwai seemingly threw shade at DJ Euphonik after he sued her. Images: Twitter/ ntsikimazwai, Instagram/ euphonik

It looks like Ntsiki Mazwai may be ready to address her legal drama with DJ Euphonik.

Ntsiki Mazwai seemingly breaks silence regarding her lawsuit

Years after Ntsiki Mazwai was slapped with a lawsuit for allegedly making defamatory statements against DJ Euphonik, it looks like she's finally ready to speak.

The famous podcaster is in the mud for reportedly calling the DJ a sexual offender in 2021. According to Briefly News, the court later granted Euphonik an interdict to stop Mazwai from posting defamatory allegations about him.

Ntsiki Mazwai claims "powerful people" are threatened by her. Images: Twitter/ ntsikimazwai

In a cryptic Twitter (X) post on 13 July 2025, the singer took a dig at so-called "powerful people," apparently threatened by her for exposing them:

"What powerful people hate about me is my ability to bring the truth to light."

Previously, Briefly News reported that Euphonik applied for an order to seize Mazwai's assets after she failed to pay the cost orders due to affordability issues.

According to Sunday World, it has been revealed that the MOYA Podcast host's assets are only worth a meagre R1,500.00, which are insufficient to pay for the three cost orders Euphonik obtained against her in court, amounting to almost R300,000.00:

"The respondent does not possess immovable property or sufficient assets to satisfy the cost orders and/ or her indebtedness to me.

"The respondent is unable to pay her debts. It is just and equitable that the respondent’s estate be wound up."

Back in August 2021, Mazwai was sued twice, seemingly by both Euphonik and DJ Fresh, and was forced to cough up the dough.

Here's what Mzansi said to Ntsiki Mazwai

Netizens stood with Ntsiki Mazwai and praised her for always standing up against injustice:

KetumileGG responded to Ntsiki Mazwai's post:

"And that is what we non-powerful people love about you."

Maso_90 expressed concern:

"maGcwanini, have you spoken with Fresh? Isn't there a way to settle this matter outside of court? Or is it too late now?

Ncusane wrote:

"Also, many hate feminism and what we're for. It seems to have failed, but not you."

Social media users praised Ntsiki Mazwai for standing up and not being intimidated by "powerful people." Image: ntsikimazwai

MoitseanapeG996 advised Ntsiki Mazwai:

"We appreciate you, continue focusing on educating us. Maybe refrain from assault comments, unless the man has been proven guilty. We saw how early judgments ruined Toll-Ass-Mo’s career. This taints your wonderful legacy, where you are painted as the destroyer of black men!"

Mthura_Khosi asked:

"Are they powerful, or do they just have money with no power? It's just like politicians with a position and no power."

