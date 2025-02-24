DJ Euphonik has been granted a writ of execution against Ntsiki Mazwai, meaning her assets could be auctioned off to pay defamation damages

Ntsiki Mazwai, who previously lost lawsuits to both DJ Euphonik and DJ Fresh over social media comments, was ordered by the court to pay damages and refrain from making defamatory statements

Fans are divided on social media, with some supporting Ntsiki while others believe she is facing the consequences of her actions

The legal battle between DJ Euphonik and Ntsiki Mazwai is far from over. The DJ has reportedly been granted a writ of execution by the court, meaning the outspoken poet might lose her assets.

Ntsiki Mazwai's assets could be auctioned off

Ntsiki Mazwai's mouth has landed her in hot water again. The controversial poet and podcast host has been in a legal battle with house music DJ Themba Nkosi, popularly known as DJ Euphonik.

According to a recent report by City Press, Ntsiki's assets could be auctioned off after the court granted Euphonik a writ of execution.

Fans react to Ntsiki Mazwai and Euphonik's case

Although Ntsiki Mazwai has not responded to the reports, social media has been awash with mixed reactions from fans. Some are sympathising with the Moya Podcast host, while others are urging Euphonik to keep pushing until Ntsiki pays.

@hlubizer said:

"Her cheerleaders and cult will be nowhere to be seen. I muted her. Seeing adults cheering nonsense was nauseating. There's a price to pay for spreading fake news and soiling other people's image."

@bongwe_ncube commented:

"@euphonik should withdraw these charges! The system has us fighting against each other not for each other."

@BhovuRbay said:

"I don't know why but somehow I feel sorry for her. She's been through a lot. 😔"

@TSambro added:

"She had it coming... Shocked, but not surprised 😮"

@BabyJ1508 added:

"When freedom of speech goes too far, these are the consequences. Tarnishing people's names and reputation has consequences."

What happened between Ntsiki Mazwai and DJ Euphonik?

The legal battle between Ntsiki Mazwai and DJ Euphonik started in 2021 after an unnamed woman accused DJ Fresh and DJ Euphonik of sexual assault. Ntsiki Mazwai alongside other activists sided with the alleged victim.

The outspoken poet took to social media to blast the DJs. Not wasting any time, DJ Euphonik hit Ntsiki Mazwai with a gag order to keep his name out of her mouth.

In August 2021, Ntsiki shared that she had been sued twice by DJ Fresh and DJ Euphonik. The star lost both cases and was ordered to pay the DJs who were suing her for defamation of character.

Judge Fisher ordered Mazwai to pay damages with costs to Euphonik for making defamatory comments on social media about him. The judge warned Ntsiki against spreading defamatory statements on her page because of her large following.

Taking to her X page after losing the case, Ntsiki Mazwai wrote:

"I finished paying the one djs R200 000 this week🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🙏🏿❤️now the other DJ..."

Ntsiki Mazwai apologises after recent allegations

Ntsiki Mazwai has made an unexpected move. The star came out guns blazing at Minister Gayton McKenzie and his department for removing her from the South African delegation to the Artists Indaba in Cuba after the Cubans had requested her by name.

