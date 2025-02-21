Mpho Wa Badimo warned fans against picking up coins found in their yards, claiming they may bring bad luck and negative energy

Social media users criticized her advice, questioning her credibility as a sangoma and mocking her for being swindled out of R2 million by her ex, Themba Broly

Mpho and Themba's relationship ended after he allegedly left when her money was gone, forcing her to move back home before giving birth to their son

Big Brother Mzansi Season 3 winner Mpho Wa Badimo has cautioned fans against picking up coins found in their yards. The star said the coins may bring negative energy and bad luck to them.

Former ‘BB Mzansi’ star warned fans against picking up coins in their yards. Image: @mpho_wa_badimo

Source: Instagram

Mpho Wa Badimo shares important message to fans

Mpho Wa Badimo recently came through with an important message for her fans and followers. The reality TV star and sangoma rose to prominence after winning the Big Brother Mzansi show.

Speaking in a video shared on X by MDN News, the mother of two warned fans against picking up coins in their yards. She said the coins may be caused, and picking them may cause problems and bad luck in their lives. Take a look at the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Fans react to Mpho Wa Badimo's warning

Social media users did not seem to agree with the reality TV star. As expected, many brought up Mpho's past and reminded her of how she was swindled two million by her baby daddy, Themba Broly.

Others noted that not all coins found in the yard cause bad luck because they may have been dropped by kids while playing.

@BrotherWisey said:

"First of all, she’s not a sangoma, imagine not picking up R5 or R2 from your yard that fell when your kids were playing 💀"

@black_ntombi wrote:

"If sangomas really had power, a lot of our problems as a nation would have been solved a long time ago."

@Oracle5152 commented:

"Isn’t she the one who was scammed 2 meter?"

@YamiakaJones added:

"So if my children are playing with coins and throw them outside how do I differentiate."

@MrsMonnica wrote:

"What if I dropped it 😭and found it later? Soon we will be told to not step outside if the sun is out."

@TumiGabuza added:

"It's very hard to take anything seriously what she say because why her bones didn't show her that she will be scammed by her lover🤔"

@SamL17401277 said:

"But not so long ago she got scammed 2 meter this one mos."

‘BB Mzansi’ Season 3 winner Mpho Wa Badimo shares advice for fans. Image: @mpho_wa_badimo

Source: Instagram

What happened between Mpho Wa Badimo and Themba?

Mpho and Themba met in the Big Brother Mzansi house in Season 3. The stars hit it off immediately and moved in together after Mpho won R2 million. The relationship did not end well, as Themba allegedly left after Mpho's money was finished.

Mpho had to move back home after finishing the money. She welcomed her son with Themba weeks after their breakup.

Terry Treasure opens first skincare store

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that South African media women are winning this as they keep opening stores left, right and centre.

The former Big Brother Mzansi star Terry Treasure is one of the influencers who excitedly announced on social media that she has opened her first store, which is mainly for skincare.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News