“Ke Training.” Mzansi Gent Chasing Rubbish Collectors Leaves SA Poking Fun

A South African gent gave locals something to talk about when he was captured on video sprinting after rubbish collectors.

A man in South Africa amused Mzansi after he ran after rubbish collectors in a video. Image: @duncanafrica

Source: TikTok

Gent chasing after rubbish collectors

The bizarre yet hilarious moment was shared by TikTok user @duncanafrica on the platform and it quickly went viral, leaving social media users amused by the unexpected chase.

In the clip circulating online, the man is seen running at full speed behind a municipal garbage truck as the workers carry out their daily routine. His reason for the dramatic pursuit remains unclear, but online users wasted no time coming up with their own theories.

Some suggested he might have forgotten to put out his bin, while others joked that he was trying to retrieve something valuable that had mistakenly been thrown away.

But one thing is for sure Mzansi is known for its comedic and unpredictable moments, and this latest incident is yet another reminder of the everyday humour that keeps the country entertained.

The video amassed many views along with thousands of likes and comments on the internet within a few hours of its publication.

Watch the funny video below:

Mzansi laughs at the man's antics

South Africa's reactions poured in, with many laughing at the man’s determination as they took to the comments section to express their thoughts saying:

Velaphi Mjongeni said:

"Brother go get your overall, you passed the interview."

uNqobile wrote:

"You can tell when someone was reminded multiple times to take out the bin."

BossTop frmdao replied:

"Yoh if you never experienced ya lucky I once chased that truck my mom screaming "run papa run."

Nwabisa M commented:

"Kanti this happens everywhere rubbish day is the most stressful day ever."

Omphile32 expressed:

"Why does it seem like they were intentionally running from him."

Thandolwethu Mhlongo commented:

"All I'm thinking is what if the plastic tore and everything just fell."

Mfundo shared:

"Yhoooo...this brings me trauma....Yaz ugogo wakamakhelwane will always scream my name ngabo 6am "Mfundoooooo...umgqomooo"lapho ngilele kamnandi kanjan."

Sinoxolo C'no Nolanga cracked a joke saying:

"Municipal interviews."

Xamina Maluleka could relate to the gent's clip adding:

"You know that dustbin with wheels? I had to run after that truck nge night dress with my hair looking like ngiqhunyiswe ngempama and swollen face because I was woken up to do this."

Reitmetse poked fun at the man saying:

"Ke training."

3 SA men who impressed Mzansi with their cleaning skills

Briefly News previously reported that a young gent impressed the online community after sharing a video of himself spring-cleaning his cute shack, which he said he does twice a month.

Briefly News previously reported that a young gent impressed the online community after sharing a video of himself spring-cleaning his cute shack, which he said he does twice a month.

One man took this advice to heart, impressively deep-cleaning his new apartment from top to bottom, leaving it spotless and ready for a new chapter.

A gent in South Africa shared a message about how he currently works as a cleaner while motivating others that although it may be a basic job, it could open the door to better opportunities in future.

Source: Briefly News