“Male Version of Grace Mondlana”: SA Enjoys Man Deep Cleaning New Apartment

A young South African man shared a TikTok video showing app users how he cleaned his new apartment

The man said he was ready to start fresh in his new living space as he cleaned every corner of the home

Many social media users enjoyed the deep cleaning video and applauded the man for taking care of his space

A young man showed Mzansi how he cleaned his new apartment. Images: @katlegopilane_.

Source: Instagram

When moving into a new home, one of the smartest ways to start fresh is to clean the space thoroughly before furnishing it.

One man took this advice to heart, impressively deep-cleaning his new apartment from top to bottom, leaving it spotless and ready for a new chapter.

Man tidies apartment

A young man named Katlego took to his TikTok account and uploaded a relaxing video of himself cleaning his new apartment. From the kitchen sink to the windows to the floors, Katlego made sure every corner of the house shone.

He wrote in his post's caption:

"Clean my new apartment with me as I’m about to turn it into a home filled with love, gratitude, and new memories. I'm excited for this fresh start!"

Watch the TikTok video below:

Apartment cleaning impresses Mzansi

Several online community members flooded the comment section with praise and adoration to see the young man keep his home tidy and congratulate him on his new space.

@manyambosekamthunzi told app users:

"This is the reason why I make my sons do chores. I want them to be this independent, clean and neat when they move out and not be a burden to someone's daughter in the future. Lovely."

@muskiemasemola7 said to the gent:

"Congratulations, King. Your new place suits you."

@mr_tmm stated with humour:

"I can’t clean like this. I will get accused of cheating."

@_thabang_m added in the comment section:

"Cleaning an empty apartment is the easiest thing ever. It gets exhausting when it’s furnished."

@mother_of_two_ shared with the public:

"I thought I knew how to clean, but after this, I know nothing."

@innocentia261 referred to another popular content creator when they said:

"The male version of Grace Mondlana."

3 other stories about home cleaning

South Africans thought a man had a PhD in cleaning after he shared a video showing a unique technique for cleaning the kitchen sink.

A young DIY and cleaning content creator shared her method for cleaning a removable part of a microwave, impressing online users.

A local man's shack-cleaning video stole people's hearts. He paid attention to detail as he carried out his chores.

Source: Briefly News