“Stomach in”: Man Comically Shows Results of Finding True Love

A Mzansi man took to his TikTok account to show app users the results of finding true love

In the short TikTok video, the man hilariously shows himself struggling to button his white pants

Members of the online community laughed at the post and shared similar stories in the comments

A South African man showed people the comical yet real results of finding true love. Images: @multi_billy_.

Source: TikTok

Love manifests in different shapes and forms, but it also has a way of reshaping us emotionally and even physically. One man hilariously illustrated this truth by revealing the results of finding true love.

Love changes everything

Using the TikTok handle @multi_billy_, a local and jolly man uploaded a video on the social media platform asking people to tell him how they found true love without saying anything.

The TikTokker started by showing app users how he struggled to button a pair of pants, alluding that finding the love of his life led to weight gain.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Laughing as he attempted to close his pants, @multi_billy_ said:

"Stomach in."

Take a look at the TikTok video below:

Internet loves man's weight gain

Thousands of online community members rushed to the comment section with laughter and love after seeing the man trying to fit into his pants.

@iam_paps said with humour:

"The laugh is tormenting single people."

@nanilivesbyfaith told app users:

"My husband doesn't fit into any of his pre-marriage clothes, and we got married two years ago."

@drs246 shared their story filled with love:

"I met my man in late October 2024. I was wearing size 30, but now I am wearing size 34, and my man is so proud of how much I’ve gained. He's always applauding himself for treating me well."

@jeanetteholland93 added in the comment section:

"My dad always used to say when someone asked him how he was, 'fat and happy' was his response. He had a small tummy but loved it."

@mazibukonompumele adored the video and wrote:

"This is beautiful to watch."

@tuli92kwambi jokingly told the public:

"Mara, we need to find relationships as strong as that button."

3 other stories about love and relationships

A Zimbabwean couple wowed the internet after showing South Africans what true love looked like. The lovebirds even bathed each other.

A South African woman's life took a delightful turn when she found true love and a life of luxury through a dating app.

A woman showed that it's never too late to find the love of your life after she tied the knot at 61.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News