A young girl from KwaZulu-Natal demonstrated an extraordinary transformation in her relationship with reptiles

Her remarkable journey from fear to confidence with snakes, documented in a video collage, was shared on Facebook

Online viewers expressed a mix of pride, astonishment, and concern regarding her brave interactions with the creatures

A little girl who once feared snakes turned into a snake handler with a passion for the reptiles. Image: Samukelo_Shabane

A captivating video showcasing a young girl's incredible journey into the world of snake handling has recently fascinated many online.

The inspiring compilation was shared on Facebook by Samukelo_Shabane, her brother, garnering a wide range of reactions from a captivated audience.

The video collage begins with a moving glimpse into Nonopha's earlier days, showing her as a younger child from KwaZulu-Natal, initially terrified of snakes. In one part, she is seen shaking, tearfully holding a small green snake as it wraps around her arm, while her brother reassures her that it poses no threat. The compilation then transitions to show her growing confidence, featuring her comfortably handling a significantly larger snake with an assured manner.

Further clips reveal her commitment to understanding these creatures. In one, a snake rests on her shoulder as she studies a book about reptiles, showing a keen desire to deepen her knowledge of the animals she has grown to appreciate. The video concludes with the very small green snake that once caused her distress, now draped from her head, as she confidently introduces herself as Nonopha, a ten-year-old who loves snakes. The different setups, ranging from indoor home scenes to outdoor bush environments, highlight the diverse contexts of her interactions.

The KZN girl's bravery touched many social media users, who praised her. Image: Samukelo_Shabane

SA shares mixed views

The video prompted a storm of comments from social media users, who shared mixed views on the little girl's unusual passion. Many expressed massive pride in the brave girl, commending her not only for conquering her initial fears but also for actively educating herself about the reptiles.

Some remarked on her impressive bravery, suggesting that such courage would make her strong enough to face any future life challenges.

Others, however, cautioned the young girl about befriending snakes, emphasising their inherent wild nature and potential to turn dangerous unexpectedly.

User @Lebohang Edwin Mokoena said:

"Never make a snake ur friend, it will swallow you when it has grown up."

User @Petty Mdluli warned:

"According to the Bible, the snake was commanded to bite you, and you were commanded to kill it. Tomorrow, when it bites you, don't blame witchcraft. Humans and snakes can never be friends."

User @Abongile Mamlambo Mazibuko Mbinga shared:

"Nantsi (here's a) iZoologist.

User @Zicot Blaizin added:

"Very precious, I love the reaction."

User @Ngwana Wa Maponya joked:

"Boys take notes."

User @Lwazi Mawela said:

"I love seeing this, cheers to ubhuti omdala (the older brother) for educating usisi now she is confident and knowledgeable ngazo (about them)."

Watch the Facebook video below:

