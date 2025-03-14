Snakes are among the most feared creatures in the world, but for one brave nine-year-old girl, they are nothing to be afraid of

A brother shared a video of his little sister Nonopha on Facebook, confidently holding a small snake, explaining that she only touches harmless ones

The clip left social media users divided, with some warning her to stay away from snakes while others saw a future zoologist in the making

A little girl shared that she only handles harmless snakes, holding one that she picked from the ground. Image: Samukelo_Shabane

Source: Facebook

Many people have intense fear of snakes, avoiding them at all costs, but one little girl seems to see them differently. A man, Facebook user Samukelo_Shabane, shared a video of his nine-year-old sister Nonopha showing off her love for reptiles, confidently handling a green snake.

While many would rather not come across snakes, snake handlers say their lack of education about them is what causes fear.

The young snake lover shows how to handle one

In the video, Nonopha is seen carefully picking a small green snake from the ground and bringing it closer as she speaks. The young girl explains that she only handles harmless snakes because she is still young. Her love for reptiles seems to run in the family, as her older brother is also passionate about snakes.

Watch the Facebook video below:

Mzansi debates about the little girl's love for reptiles

The video sparked a flood of reactions, with many social media users warning her that snakes were not her friends and that she should stay away from them. Some questioned how she could tell which ones were harmless, while others saw great potential in her passion.

They encouraged her to get proper education and training, saying she could become a snake rescuer or even a zoologist in the future.

A young man filmed his little sister playing with a snake. Image: Samukelo_Shabane

Source: Facebook

User @Sibusiso Nhlozi asked:

"How do you even know which one is harmless 😮😮😮."

User @Lijan Harrison Reptile Rescue said

"Absolutely amazing. It's our job as parents to teach our children not to fear what we do not know, but to educate them. The difference between fear and beauty is knowledge. Well done to this young wildlife warrior's parents. And you are a little rockstar young lady."

User @Gordon Thomas added:

"Follow your dream girl. You're gonna go far in life. You get taught which snake is poisonous."

User @ungisile Maninjwa commented:

"One day is one day, snakes are not your friends."

User @Bafana Thela

"Be careful nana."

User @Siphesihle Mkhatshwa

"Go to school nana, leave snakes alone I beg you."

3 Other snake related articles

The Briefly News team spoke with 24-year-old Denzel Ncube about his incredible journey into the challenging and scary world of snake handling.

team spoke with 24-year-old Denzel Ncube about his incredible journey into the challenging and scary world of snake handling. A KZN snake handler named Sarel Van der Merve was called to rescue a three-metre python after it was seen playing hide-and-seek in the bushes in Munster.

A man bought a tray of eggs from one of the local popular grocery stores and found a snake lying comfortably inside, shocking many social media users.

Source: Briefly News