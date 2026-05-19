“He Doesn’t Deserve You”: OhSmallStuff Influencer Announces End of Marriage, SA Astonished
- A prominent digital creator sparked widespread conversation online after confirming the end of her marriage due to infidelity
- The video went viral on X, leaving local internet users shocked by the public nature of the alleged affair
- Social media users flooded the comment section to offer sympathy, with many praising her for maintaining her dignity during a difficult period
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A well-known lifestyle influencer, Oyisa Matebese, stunned Mzansi after using a routine beauty tutorial to announce her official exit from her marital home.
The clip shared on X by @justanotherdee on 18 May 2026 reached 1.2M views, with users comforting the 29-year-old OhSmallStuff influencer after learning of the betrayal.
In the widely circulated video taken by Oyisa while applying her makeup, she drops the bombshell, revealing the sudden breakdown of her marriage. She explained that she chose to leave her husband after discovering he was publicly engaged in a romantic relationship with an Indian colleague. The lifestyle influencer humorously expressed heartbreak toward her own digital community.
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Public betrayal leads to divorce
She asked why no one told her about the relationship, as her husband and his alleged partner were publicly seen at malls in Cape Town. Despite the immense pain of the situation, the influencer stated that she will not be sharing a detailed ‘story time’ post about the split. In X user @justanotherdee's video, Oyisa said her reason was that there was a child involved and that she respected some of the people caught in the crossfire.
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Watch the X video below:
Mzansi rallies behind the influencer
The viral announcement resonated strongly across social media platforms, with the video reaching 1.2M views. Many viewers rushed to the comments section to express their sadness at the news, worried about the psychological toll of a public betrayal. Some said the husband’s lack of hiding the new relationship was possibly an attempt for him to be caught. Others expressed massive admiration for Oyisa’s resilient spirit and subtle humour throughout the heartbreaking news.
User @NtsakoNkuna2 said:
"You’re married to a well-known creator and publicly cheating? Oh, he definitely wanted her to know."
User @parisgeller_xo commented:
"Yoh! I feel so bad for this baby. She's living my nightmare. I literally had a dream of my husband cheating with an Indian colleague."
User @Maphupho_Amahle shared:
"A lot of people are involved in this story, people that I respect. That's the guy's family, obviously, they knew!"
User @PardonMe456 added:
"Lol, I love her humour. But I'm sure they'll get back together in due course. That side show will fizzle out. Strengths and prayers to them."
User @niyakolisi said:
"My heart hurts for her."
User @seithati_s commented:
"Don’t worry, girl, marriage one ended, time to gear up for your second one. He doesn’t deserve you."
3 Briefly News cheating-related article
- A devastated wife recorded her husband while confronting him about allegedly cheating with over 100 women, shocking the online community.
- A Pretoria woman was filmed burning her wedding dress and photos after discovering that her husband was allegedly cheating with over 100 women.
- A wife in pain shared a screen grab message confronting her helper, who slept with and fell pregnant by her husband, touching many viewers
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Source: Briefly News
Bongiwe Mati (Human Interest Editor) Bongiwe Mati is a Human Interest reporter who joined Briefly News in August 2024. She holds a Bachelor of Arts Honours degree from the University of the Western Cape. Her journalism journey began in 2005 at the university newspaper. She later transitioned to marketing and sales at Leadership Magazine under Cape Media (2007-2009). In 2023, she joined BONA magazine as an Editorial Assistant, contributing to digital and print platforms across current news, entertainment, and human interest categories. Bongiwe can be reached at bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za