A prominent digital creator sparked widespread conversation online after confirming the end of her marriage due to infidelity

The video went viral on X, leaving local internet users shocked by the public nature of the alleged affair

Social media users flooded the comment section to offer sympathy, with many praising her for maintaining her dignity during a difficult period

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

A local content creator explained that she often thought her husband was at work when he was out with another woman. Image: @oh_smallstuff

Source: Instagram

A well-known lifestyle influencer, Oyisa Matebese, stunned Mzansi after using a routine beauty tutorial to announce her official exit from her marital home.

The clip shared on X by @justanotherdee on 18 May 2026 reached 1.2M views, with users comforting the 29-year-old OhSmallStuff influencer after learning of the betrayal.

In the widely circulated video taken by Oyisa while applying her makeup, she drops the bombshell, revealing the sudden breakdown of her marriage. She explained that she chose to leave her husband after discovering he was publicly engaged in a romantic relationship with an Indian colleague. The lifestyle influencer humorously expressed heartbreak toward her own digital community.

Public betrayal leads to divorce

She asked why no one told her about the relationship, as her husband and his alleged partner were publicly seen at malls in Cape Town. Despite the immense pain of the situation, the influencer stated that she will not be sharing a detailed ‘story time’ post about the split. In X user @justanotherdee's video, Oyisa said her reason was that there was a child involved and that she respected some of the people caught in the crossfire.

Watch the X video below:

Mzansi rallies behind the influencer

The viral announcement resonated strongly across social media platforms, with the video reaching 1.2M views. Many viewers rushed to the comments section to express their sadness at the news, worried about the psychological toll of a public betrayal. Some said the husband’s lack of hiding the new relationship was possibly an attempt for him to be caught. Others expressed massive admiration for Oyisa’s resilient spirit and subtle humour throughout the heartbreaking news.

The influencer jokingly blamed her followers for not telling her of her husband's alleged affair. Image: @oh_smallstuff

Source: Instagram

User @NtsakoNkuna2 said:

"You’re married to a well-known creator and publicly cheating? Oh, he definitely wanted her to know."

User @parisgeller_xo commented:

"Yoh! I feel so bad for this baby. She's living my nightmare. I literally had a dream of my husband cheating with an Indian colleague."

User @Maphupho_Amahle shared:

"A lot of people are involved in this story, people that I respect. That's the guy's family, obviously, they knew!"

User @PardonMe456 added:

"Lol, I love her humour. But I'm sure they'll get back together in due course. That side show will fizzle out. Strengths and prayers to them."

User @niyakolisi said:

"My heart hurts for her."

User @seithati_s commented:

"Don’t worry, girl, marriage one ended, time to gear up for your second one. He doesn’t deserve you."

3 Briefly News cheating-related article

A devastated wife recorded her husband while confronting him about allegedly cheating with over 100 women, shocking the online community.

A Pretoria woman was filmed burning her wedding dress and photos after discovering that her husband was allegedly cheating with over 100 women.

A wife in pain shared a screen grab message confronting her helper, who slept with and fell pregnant by her husband, touching many viewers

Source: Briefly News