Grade 1 learners from Sacred Hearts College hilariously try to figure out what their moms do for work

The video celebrates working moms in SA and how they juggle careers and family

Heartwarming reactions flood in as Mzansi jokes, laughs, and shows pride in mothers and what they do

The kids attempted to guess their mother's careers. Image: @sacred_hearts_college

Source: Instagram

A TikTok video featuring Grade 1 learners guessing what their mothers do for a living is melting Mzansi's heart and igniting laughter. It also sparked admiration for South African women balancing high-powered careers and motherhood.

Posted by @sacred_heart_college on 15 May, the video shows children attempting to describe their mothers’ jobs before the professionals themselves step in to explain their actual roles. The women's jobs range from mining engineering and law to marketing, science and aviation, and also features professionals in banking, communications, pharmaceuticals, aesthetics, and digital skills training.

Referring to a mother who is actually a lawyer by profession and currently a stay-at-home mum, her child confidently describes her as:

“She's a captain for the aeroplane,”

Another says about a mom who is actually an associate professor of sociology:

“She goes to work and goes to meetings."

The grade 1 students featured alongside their mothers. Image: @sacred_hearts_college

Source: Instagram

The strengths working mothers bring to the workplace

Working mothers are often described as a quiet but powerful force in today’s workforce, bringing a set of skills shaped by balancing career demands with parenting responsibilities. Their daily experience managing competing priorities is linked to stronger adaptability, time management, and emotional intelligence in professional settings.

This perspective is increasingly viewed not as a limitation, but as added value, with many working mothers contributing to improved collaboration, problem-solving, and workplace culture through the lived experience they bring to their roles.

View the TikTok video below:

Social media celebrates working mothers

The video created a space of admiration for working mothers in South Africa, with viewers praising both their professional achievements and the humour in children’s misunderstandings of their jobs. This is what Mzansi said on @sacred_heart_college's page:

ny1k0t said:

“Someone said her mom goes to the circus, mind you her mom is a mining engineer 🤣”

zizi_moloko wrote:

“She makes stickers 😂 that time it’s printing and embroidery”

vivacious_sbosh replied:

“My mom is the boss 👌😂”

tshepi_mollo stated:

“Captain of the aeroplane🤣 so cute”

snothy21_zwane commented:

“These moms are a BIG DEAL!!! All of them ❤️❤️❤️❤️”

kelebogilee_m quoted:

“My mom is a scientist 😭”

talks_judge said:

“She goes to work and goes to meetings 😂”

re.filwe._m answered:

“The first little girls mother was my English teacher in high school ❤️”

bikdreamz quoted:

“My mom goes to work and go get some money 😭🤣”

uvileovayo said:

“She teaches kids how to make Lego cars 😂”

Mor Briefly News stories on mothers

A woman in KwaZulu-Natal was left shocked after discovering that her toddlers had flushed a loaf of bread and other household items down the toilet while unsupervised.

A viral gender reveal video sparked backlash after a mother-in-law was accused of ruining the moment by behaving inappropriately during the celebration, with viewers criticising her actions and the husband’s lack of support.

An Eastern Cape University of Fort Hare graduate overcame devastating personal loss after a 2023 house fire claimed the lives of his mother and three siblings, later graduating with more than 20 distinctions as he turned his grief into academic determination.

Source: Briefly News