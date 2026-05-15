A woman’s gender reveal party turned chaotic after her mother-in-law allegedly changed the cake colour to green

The expecting mother accused her mother-in-law of disliking her relationship and questioning her baby’s paternity

The confrontation ended with cake being rubbed into the older woman’s face as guests watched in shock

A gender reveal party meant to celebrate a growing family turned chaotic after a mother-in-law allegedly ruined the moment in front of guests. The dramatic incident, which involved accusations, shouting and cake being rubbed in someone’s face, quickly went viral online.

The visual on the left showed the pregnant woman clashing with her mother-in-law. Image: @seeninreal

Source: TikTok

An interracial couple’s gender reveal party has gone viral after a dramatic fallout between the expecting mother and her mother-in-law unfolded in front of guests. The video, posted by @seeninreal on 7 May 2026 from London Bridge in Southwark, captured the tense moment the celebration descended into chaos.

The event skit inspired by real life situation was supposed to be one of the happiest days of her life. Family and friends had gathered to find out the gender of her unborn baby through a cake reveal, a popular trend where the inside colour of the cake reveals whether the baby is a boy or girl.

However, things quickly went wrong when the cake was cut open and guests discovered that the inside was green instead of pink or blue. The woman immediately became upset, believing the cake colour had been deliberately changed by her mother-in-law to ruin the reveal.

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Tensions boil over as pregnant woman confronts mother-in-law

The argument escalated further after the older woman allegedly made hurtful comments during the confrontation. According to the expecting mother, her mother-in-law openly admitted she was unhappy about her son being in the relationship and even questioned whether the baby belonged to him.

Guests at the event appeared shocked as the argument became more heated. At one point, the pregnant woman demanded that her mother-in-law leave the celebration. The emotional confrontation later turned physical when the woman rubbed cake into her mother-in-law’s face during the dispute.

The caption by user @seeninreal suggested the relationship between the two women had already been strained long before the event. The woman wrote that she regretted inviting her mother-in-law and accused her of ruining a memory she could never get back.

The visual on the left showed the pregnant woman after cutting the cake and finding it green inside. Image: @seeninreal

Source: TikTok

Watch the TikTok clip below:

Mzansi proud of woman for standing up for herself

Marsh23 said:

“Well done, sister. I applaud you. I wish you both a safe delivery. 💯🙏❤️”

IRene said:

“Due to fear of everything, I would go mute and confused 🥹 and just leave the place.”

Queen of Pun said:

“Leave her son, my dear, your peace is golden.”

BBA said:

“Someone should give the pregnant lady a crown. 👑 Sisterhood is super proud of her. 🥰🥰”

Zoë said:

“She handled this so calmly.”

Shelliscotts0 said:

“Proud of you, girl. ❤️”

new profile said:

“I'm proud of you, girl, stand up for your respect 💯💯💯💯”

Shabnum said:

“Round of applause for sticking up for yourself, girl.”

3 Other Briefly News stories about mothers-in-law

A TikTok shows a family’s highly produced beachside gender reveal with coordinated traditional outfits, performers, and full event styling.

When Annie and Josh decided to throw a gender-reveal party to celebrate their long-awaited pregnancy, they never expected it to turn into a shocking revelation.

A pregnant woman's baby gender reveal party took an unexpected turn when her partner's friend jumped into her husband's arms, sparking a public confrontation.

Source: Briefly News