A woman went viral after discovering female clothing hidden inside her fridge while investigating suspicions that her partner was cheating on her

TikTok users were left stunned after a woman exposed her alleged ‘serial cheater’ boyfriend for hiding women’s clothes behind groceries in the fridge

Social media users reacted with shock and jokes after a viral video revealed one of the most unusual hiding spots used to conceal evidence of infidelity

A suspicion in a relationship turned into a moment of disbelief after one woman decided to check something most people would never think twice about, the fridge. What she found inside has since set social media on fire, leaving viewers questioning how far some people will go to hide the truth.

The picture on the left showed Aratwa posing outside. Image: @aratwa238

Source: TikTok

A viral video posted by user @aratwa238 on 7 May 2026 shows a woman confronting what she describes as dating a ‘serial cheater’, before making a discovery that no one saw coming. She shared in the comments that she had suspicions when her man didn’t allow her to open the freezer, and also the smell of styling gel on the pillow.

She went ahead to open the fridge when he left only to uncover a hidden stash of female clothing tucked away behind food items. The unexpected discovery immediately shifts the tone of the video, as she pulls out the items in disbelief, realising they had been deliberately concealed in one of the most unusual hiding spots imaginable.

Ignoring red flags in relationships

The video by user @aratwa238 quickly went viral, with viewers expressing everything from shock to disbelief at the lengths involved in hiding evidence. Many users questioned how the clothes ended up in the fridge in the first place, while others asked what her next move would be after finding out.

Some viewers also debated whether the discovery was accidental or carefully planned, with the comment section turning into a mix of humour, outrage, and relationship advice. Beyond the shock value, the video has also sparked conversations about mjolo and red flags in relationships, with many users sharing similar experiences in the comments.

Aratwa found a plastic in the fridge with clothes instead of meat. Image: @aratwa238

Source: TikTok

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi advices woman to leave

Mukumela asked:

“How did you find out about the ice maker chomi. 🥹 Kodwa nawe.”

Zeus wrote:

“Wait, what? 😂”

Lera wrote:

“I’m going to check the fridge as well.”

Thabiso Sekoto asked:

“How did you find out?”

mamoyahabo Moloto wrote:

“And we didn’t tell him that you’re a detective. 😭 50/50.”

Thapelo wrote:

“Chomiey xala o installer, ao hwetse ole beautiful. 😚🤣😂😭”

YT: Leo Foxx wrote:

“Thank god I’m not that nosy.”

Khanyi Kanye wrote:

“Mina vele I'm done dating. 😁”

Kgothatso Sekwati asked:

“Mjolo who are you?”

3 Other Briefly News stories about cheaters

Source: Briefly News