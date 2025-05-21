South African music producer Prince Kaybee recently had fans cracking with laughter with his recent stunt

The controversial star posted a clip of him and his son racing, where he "cheated," leading to his kid losing their race

Many netizens laughed at how hilarious the clip and others complimented his father and son moment

One thing about Prince Kaybee is that he always proves to be the best father for his sons.

Recently, the controversial music producer who recently opened up about suffering partial memory loss shared a touching video of himself spending a day with his younger son.

In the clip, the star is seen "cheating" during a race, which led to his son losing the match. This moment had many netizens dying with laughter.

Watch the clip below:

Netizens react to Prince Kaybe bonding with his son

Shortly after the star shared the clip of his bonding moment with his son on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions, and others complimented how the DJ is always making time to be with his children.

Here are some of the comments below:

@Prosper0510 said:

"We stand with the little man. With or without VAR we demand a rerun...this time we shall require social distancing between both athletes since we have discovered the other participant is not fit enough to take on the little man."

@OtengPresence commented:

"Justice for the little man 😹😹you cheated."

@Melo_Malebo responded:

"He could’ve won, you cheated."

@Khais_Dad replied:

"You must be disqualified, with immediate effect! And lil man to win by default!"

@Malume_Advocate wrote:

"Refreshing! Mara odlala rof abuti😂😂😂. He too will grow and otlo ho bontsa! Beautiful stuff!"

@iprefershadows stated:

"My father would do things when we were kids. Looking back, I think it’s because men don’t want to be beaten by their children. Even when the game is not important, and only meant for fun."

Prince Kaybee's history of motorbike accidents

Just as Briefly News reports about his bonding moments, Prince Kaybee has been in five accidents. Following his fifth accident, he posted a picture of his leg in a moon boot.

Prince Kaybee candidly shared details of the accident, revealing that he was riding at high speed when he hit the brakes too late, causing him to get flung out from the bike.

He sustained injuries, a broken ankle and a wrist. After his fourth motorbike accident, Prince Kaybee shared pictures of his bruised arm. The Club Controller hitmaker sparked controversy when he shared that he was not wearing protective gear when the accident happened.

Prince Kaybee advises artists not to make music for TikTok

Briefly News previously reported that Prince Kaybee advised fellow artists not to be tempted to make music for TikTok.

His advice came when fellow musician Cassper Nyovest was trending for savagely clapping back at anyone who roasted his new song, Kusho Bani, on social media. Several netizens concluded that Prince Kaybee’s advice was a veiled dig at Cassper Nyovest, while others asked him if his advice was working for him.

