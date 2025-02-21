Prince Kaybee has warned fellow music against making music specifically for TikTok

A section of netizens suspected that he was taking a subtle dig at Cassper Nyovest whose song Kusho Bani has received negative reviews

While some supported Prince Kaybee's call for artists to make quality music, others argued that there's a market for TikTok music

Renowned DJ and music producer Prince Kaybee has sparked debate after warning fellow musicians against making music for TikTok. His advice comes shortly after Cassper Nyovest was roasted by Mzansi after claiming his new song Kusho Bani is a success.

Prince Kaybee advises artists not to make TikTok music

In what a section of social media users believed was a thinly veiled attack on Cassper Nyovest, Prince Kaybee warned fellow musicians against making music for TikTok. Taking to his official X (formerly Twitter) account, Prince Kaybee suggested that while it may be tempting, musicians shouldn’t make music for the short video content platform. He wrote:

“Don’t fall for the urge to make TikTok music💔”

In the comments section, a social media user Siyauyazi Mshengu questioned if that approach had brought him any financial success:

“How's that going for you? Financially?”

Prince Kaybee cheekily responded that he was struggling:

“I’m so broke I can’t even breathe, wena?”

Mzansi reacts to Prince Kaybee's advice

Prince Kaybee’s advice was met with mixed reactions. While some agreed with him, others suggested that there is a market for trendy music. Others pointed out that artists make music to earn a living. Here are some of the comments:

@SekgethoLerato pleaded:

“Please install your locs and make that ‘Wa Jelwa’ and ‘Charlotte’ music again 😭😭😭 “

@MokwadiMo queried:

“You want to start a fight against Nyovi akere?”

@Sbusiso_Rza argued:

“I beg to differ. What doesn't work for you doesn't necessarily mean it won't work for another individual, hence the saying, ‘different strokes for different folks.’”

@Simphiweyinkoci:

“Lol not everyone respects their craft like you, as they say, ‘the bills won’t pay themselves’”

@KARABO_FORREST asked:

“What's TikTok music? A song with a catchy chorus? Isn't that the whole point of the music business? Why would any artist want to create forgettable pieces? Or maybe ke wrong? Like what is TikTok music?”

@AllShallbeWel remarked:

“We haven't heard a hit from you in a while man. I hope you cooking something for us, it's been almost a decade now, but we trust and believe in you that you'll bounce back.”

@SaTygress beamed:

“As an artist who has been self-doubting because my music is not trendy, I do appreciate this post.”

@n_sitholen suggested:

“Maybe we let him people be. Each to their kinda vibes. There's a crowd that enjoys TikTok music, so let it be and there's nothing wrong with that.”

@syddagama said:

“But I don't think there's an artist who decides to make TikTok trendy music. it's the masses that decide. Otherwise, most artists would go that route.”

@Oz_Lindokuhle advised:

“If TikTok music puts food on the table in these difficult economic times and people appreciate it. Go ahead and do it, fam.”

@BontleMS suggested:

“You turned your nose at those who pivoted to Amapiano. You’re too rigid, that’s why you’re relegated to being an armchair critic. You need to reinvent yourself.”

Prince Kaybee sparked debate with advice warning musicians not to make TikTok music. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Cassper Nyovest explains the meaning of '‘Hosh Karamaima’

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Cassper Nyovest explained the meaning of the word Hosh Karamaima during his radio interview on 947.

The words are off his new song Kusho Bani which he released on Friday, 7 February.

Source: Briefly News