“Valley of the Shadow of Death”: Chickens Stunned by KFC Restaurant in Viral TikTok Video Floored SA
"Valley of the Shadow of Death": Chickens Stunned by KFC Restaurant in Viral TikTok Video Floored SA

by  Chuma Nontsele 3 min read
  • A hilarious chap from KwaZulu-Natal captured a funny moment and made everyone’s day 
  • The TikTokker filmed two live chickens standing in front of a KFC restaurant as though they were horrified 
  • South Africans were dusted by the silly video and shared their thoughts in a thread of over 1.5K comments 

The South African side of TikTok is mostly filled with jokes that leave viewers weak from laughing.

Mzansi floored by chickens hanging out at KFC restaurant
Mzansi was floored by a clip of chickens hanging outside a KFC restaurant. Image: @poco_bw
Mzansi social media users pride themselves in producing hilarious content, that’s how Moshe Ndiki and Lasizwe rose to fame.

Live chickens stunned by KFC restaurant in viral TikTok

South Africans could not deal with one gent’s humour after he shared a hilarious animal video online. A chap named Clement made everyone’s day when he filmed two live chickens hanging out outside a KFC restaurant.

The animals seemed horrified by the establishment as one froze while looking at the entrance and the other one fretted just a little. The two chickens’ behaviour floored many as the restaurant specialises in fried chicken.

"What the heck?": SA floored by lady butchering English and running away during live TV interview

Some social media users thought that it was incredibly brave for the animals to be hanging out around a place where their species got turned into finger-linking food.  Clement’s background music also added a humorous element to the video which generated over half a million views.

The chap posted the clip with the caption:

“Who cares anymore?”

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi floored by live chickens hanging at KFC restaurant 

Social media users were dusted by the now-viral video and shared their thoughts in a thread of comments:

SA floored by live chickens at KFC
Mzansi was floored after watching live chickens realise their fate. Image: poco_bw
@𝕯𝖊𝖊♡ assumed the chickens saw their lives flash before their eyes:

“As I walk through the valley of the shadow of death.”

@Quinton QM pointed out:

“Bro handing himself to the authorities.”

@$♡ almost turned into a vegetarian:

“I kinda feel bad for him though.”

@Lungile 🎀🤍 trolled:

“Someone said it’s going to an interview.”

@Mashlash6 wrote:

"I am in disbelief": Priest flashes body to congregation during heated sermon

“It is thinking of opening a lawsuit for KFC.”

@𝙏𝙝𝙚𝙤 cracked a clever joke:

“Don't do it, you have so much to live for, you can start a podcast and tell us why you crossed the road.”

@Mumushyroom commented:

“When they tell you to face your enemies.”

@carom350plussizefashion got emotional:

“He’s definitely looking for his family.”

@G0DS._.4dm1rer predicted the animal's thoughts: 

“It can smell its friends but can’t see them.”

@Bommy said what was on his mind:

“I think he tracked his missing wife there. Humans are cruel.”

@wandilemchunu01 assumed the chickens were mourning:

“Paying his last respect to his brothers.”

@seithati 🏵️ wrote in the comments:

“Even chickens don't want to live anymore.”

3 More animal stories by Briefly News

Chuma Nontsele avatar

Chuma Nontsele

