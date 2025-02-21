Global site navigation

“You’ll Never See My Face Again”: SA Floored by Hun Butchering English During Live Interview on TV
by  Chuma Nontsele 3 min read
  • South Africans who watched the lunchtime news yesterday were entertained by a self-conscious student 
  • The scholar was interviewed by a nervous journalist on live television when she butchered the English language 
  • Mzansi suffered from secondhand embarrassment and trolled the hun in a thread of comments 

Black South Africans always joke about how “English is not our mother tongue”, and a scholar proved the statement to be true.

SA dusted by lady butchering English
The young got overwhelmed after being asked to do a live interview for the SABC lunchtime bulletin.

Student butchers English and runs away during TV interview 

The first budget meeting under the GNU made headlines after it was postponed for March. South Africans had many questions about the sudden decision to push back the date.

SABC News went out to the streets to speak to young South Africans to get their perspective on the ghetto parliamentary operations. One hun was picked to do a live interview with a nervous journalist. 

The lady tried her best to articulate herself, but the cameras overwhelmed her. She kept on messing up her words and finally gave up on speaking and walked in the middle of the interview.

The journalist was amazed by the woman’s decision and reported back to the studio to avoid the awkwardness. One viewer recorded the hilarious moment and posted it on TikTok, where the clip generated half a million views in less than 24 hours.

The TikTokker captioned the now-viral post:

“English came on a boat.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi floored by hun butchering English on national TV

Social media users were dusted by the hilarious interview and shared their thoughts in a thread of over 2.3K comments:

@macee.mo said:

“I blame the reporter because what in the Busta Rhymes is he rapping?”

@Døta commented:

“That's not a reporter that's Busta Rhymes.”

@C shared:

“Personally? I get her! That man was just saying a whole bunch of words. What the heck?”

@The Real Koena wrote:

“She was just nervous, that’s all.”

@lanzorxabanisa suggested:

“She could’ve spoken slowly with no rush. Otherwise, she knows how to speak English.”

@The man who understood was horrified:

“I will never do a live interview.”

@mabebeza explained:

“The reporter was also stumbling over his words; it was raining, people in the background… she never stood a chance.”

@Diddys mentor trolled:

“She left the crime scene.”

@Riich Spirit 𝕏 advised:

“Learn to immediately switch to your home language when it gets this messy. Giving up is not an option.”

@Nomhlekhabo 🌻 said:

“The secondhand embarrassment I'm feeling right now. I know she went straight to her room and cried.”

@jefferson.rsa3 highlighted:

“You’ll never see my face again.”

