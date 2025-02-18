Global site navigation

“Please Forgive Him”: SA Floored by Strict African Mom Helping Son With Homework in Viral TikTok
“Please Forgive Him”: SA Floored by Strict African Mom Helping Son With Homework in Viral TikTok

by  Chuma Nontsele 2 min read
  • South Africans couldn’t keep calm after watching a hilarious video of a strict African mom helping her son with homework 
  • The impatient lady dusted many after going viral on TikTok for showcasing typical Mzansi parent behaviour 
  • Social media users shared their thoughts about the woman’s actions in a thread of 546 comments 

Children who grew up in black homes stopped asking for help with homework from their parents at an early age.

SA in stitches after watching impatient mom
Mzansi was in stitches after watching a clip of an African mom helping her son with homework. Image: @poco_bw
Source: Getty Images

A lot of them were yelled at for not knowing the answer to a sum or a comprehension question.

SA floored by strict African mom helping son with homework

One South African woman proved the popular stereotype about African parents being impatient while helping their kids with homework. A strict African mom floored many after she almost yelled off her son’s ear off after school.

The pair were busy with the young lad’s homework when his mom got too impatient with his lack of attention to what she was trying to communicate with him. The funny moment was caught on camera and immediately went viral on TikTok because of its relatability.

Parents and youngsters who related to the clip shared their thoughts about the homework session in the comment section. 

The clip generated 350K comments in less than a week. The video was captioned:

“Kids just don’t listen.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi reacts to African parent doing homework 

Social media users were floored by the impatient mom and shared their thoughts:

SA shares thoughts on mom helping son with homework
Mzansi was in stitches after watching a now-viral clip of an African parenting helping her son with homework. Image: @poco_bw
Source: Getty Images

@nandiphabophe said:

“This is what we go through as teachers.”

@PumzaQwatikazNdaba pointed out:

“The boy is also laughing.”

@MAMARELE bragged:

“No one helped me with homework when I was in primary I am so grateful.”

@Mbali yoVambane said:

“Please forgive him.”

@Sese Mdose related to the situation:

“This is me to my kid.”

