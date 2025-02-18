South Africans couldn’t keep calm after watching a hilarious video of a strict African mom helping her son with homework

The impatient lady dusted many after going viral on TikTok for showcasing typical Mzansi parent behaviour

Social media users shared their thoughts about the woman’s actions in a thread of 546 comments

Children who grew up in black homes stopped asking for help with homework from their parents at an early age.

Mzansi was in stitches after watching a clip of an African mom helping her son with homework. Image: @poco_bw

Source: Getty Images

A lot of them were yelled at for not knowing the answer to a sum or a comprehension question.

SA floored by strict African mom helping son with homework

One South African woman proved the popular stereotype about African parents being impatient while helping their kids with homework. A strict African mom floored many after she almost yelled off her son’s ear off after school.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The pair were busy with the young lad’s homework when his mom got too impatient with his lack of attention to what she was trying to communicate with him. The funny moment was caught on camera and immediately went viral on TikTok because of its relatability.

Parents and youngsters who related to the clip shared their thoughts about the homework session in the comment section.

The clip generated 350K comments in less than a week. The video was captioned:

“Kids just don’t listen.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi reacts to African parent doing homework

Social media users were floored by the impatient mom and shared their thoughts:

Mzansi was in stitches after watching a now-viral clip of an African parenting helping her son with homework. Image: @poco_bw

Source: Getty Images

@nandiphabophe said:

“This is what we go through as teachers.”

@PumzaQwatikazNdaba pointed out:

“The boy is also laughing.”

@MAMARELE bragged:

“No one helped me with homework when I was in primary I am so grateful.”

@Mbali yoVambane said:

“Please forgive him.”

@Sese Mdose related to the situation:

“This is me to my kid.”

3 More parenting-related stories by Briefly News

The University of the Western Cape wowed Mzansi with a mashup of the graduate season highlighting their parents' excitement

A Mzansi toddler amazed SA when he practised reverse parenting on his mother and went viral on TikTok

South African people agreed with a young man who shared the annoying things parents do at home

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News