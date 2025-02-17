A South African group of guys wowed many with their innovative idea of having wholesome fun during the summer

Normally, people would enjoy a hot day at the park or beach, but one group found a river and settled on their decision

Social media users were amazed by the unique summer experience and shared their thoughts in a thread of comments

Summer is one of the best seasons to enjoy an outdoor activity with family and friends, whether it’s a day at the beach or hiking.

A group of South African men showed off their unique excursion. Image: @wundervisuals

Source: Getty Images

One group thought outside of the box and wowed many after uploading their experience online.

SA amazed by gents throwing wholesome braai in river

A group of guys saw a river and found their next best chillas spot. The group held a braai inside the water while enjoying each other’s company.

They placed their camp chairs inside the water and chilled like they would on land. Their cars were parked right in front of them, which gave them peace of mind.

They agreed that their unique excursion was one for the books after exercising their free will in the most exciting way during summer:

“Embracing is grace on a regular basis. Cheers to more excursions.”

Mzansi stunned by gents’ unique excursion in river

Social media users were gagged by the wholesome experience and shared their thoughts in a thread of 1.9K comments:

A group of guys blew many minds with their fun day under the sun. Image: @wundervisuals

@Sovereign said:

“This is awesome in ways you can’t explain.”

@🇿🇦 wrote:

“In South Africa, being bored is a choice. An excursion.”

@Tumelo Leshoro shared:

“My husband would be so happy doing this. That guy loves tapping into his inner child.”

@nokwandamaduma wondered:

“How do y'all even come up with such ideas?”

@Zanele realised:

“This gender is happy without us.”

@Lwethu asked:

“May I tag along? I'm excited from only watching.”

@Ntombizodwa Grace Ma commented:

“Sharp, men are happy without us.”

