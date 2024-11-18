A gent went viral on TikTok after posting a video of his cool bonding session with his boss

Their relationship melted many South Africans' hearts, who reposted, liked and saved the video

Social media users also left some messages in a thread of over 1.4K comments for the chap to read

Mzansi is always in the mood to celebrate good vibes and interracial relationships online.

A lovely employee and boss relationship melted Mzansi. Image: @baby.boii.meo

One gent made everyone's day when he posted a hilarious video of him and his boss bonding.

SA melted by employee and boss relationship

The workplace can often feel like the worst place to be, but because you have to collect a cheque to pay the bills, you're forced to endure everything that comes with being an employee. Good leaders have the power to change the funky atmosphere and turn it into something more fun.

A gent showed South Africans the more appealing side of being an employee by sharing a sweet clip of him and his boss bonding over light banter. The pair caused a chain reaction by passing their good energy to anyone watching their cute video.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to funny employee and boss TikTok video

Social media users were melted by the pair's relationship and commented:

@Tumisang Mabasa highlighted:

"South Africa is healing."

@Marieth_Speaks said:

"Lol, I worked with this guy; he has a funny character and is friendly, too."

@tketnot explained:

"I kept telling people it's not about the money they pay you; it's about being happy where you are."

@gontse_go_kopane commented:

"People don't know that there's actually a lot of them in PTA who speak like that."

@yaya wrote:

"I used to work with this guy at a Ford motor company in Pretoria."

@sonic 016 said:

"A non-toxic work environment."

@kenray developed a crush:

"Your boss is cute and very much my type. Perfect age; I like them older."

Gent ghosts boss after securing job

Briefly News also reported that a Mzansi gent could not handle his job as a waiter because of the exhausting demands and ghosted his bosses. Vuyo Sibande explained his unpleasant two-week journey and why he had to drop the job without any notice.

Mzansi understood where he was coming from and praised him for making it to two weeks. Briefly News reached out to a young waiter with six years of experience to hear some of the challenges she faced in the hospitality industry and how to overcome them.

