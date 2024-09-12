A Mzansi gent could not handle his job as a waiter because of its exhausting demands and ghosted his bosses

A South African gentleman, Vuyo Sibande, shared why he resigned after working as a waiter for two weeks. Sibande expressed that the job was way too demanding for him to handle.

After sharing the challenges, the gent exposed the dark side of working at a restaurant and amazed the country.

A South African man shared the brutal side of the hospitality industry after working for two weeks. Vuyo Sibande was ecstatic when he secured a job as a waiter but immediately regretted applying after realising the challenges he had to face.

Sibande explained that the job is not as easy as it looks:

“Waiters have it really tough. Don’t think it’s easy just because you see them floating around on the floor."

The gent shared that the customers control their salary and have to keep a neutral attitude even when a customer is rude. Sibande also complained about the training staff being too relaxed and inadequate as he was thrown into the deep end on his first day:

“As soon as I got the job, the first thing they did was give me the menu, and they said I needed to learn it, which was impossible. The ordering process when you are a waiter is nuts.”

Watch the video below:

South Africa amused by gent quitting work after two weeks

The gentleman shared his rant on TikTok, where Mzansi sympathised with him and related to his story:

@💝too could not handle being a waiter:

I was once a waiter for 4hours , left during lunch and never looked back."

@jackieramadu could only imagine the human interaction:

"Imagine being nice to people the whole day."

@Saiko could never serve for a living:

"I could never be a waiter. I'd keep asking the customer to keep repeating their order."

@YT: Denzel Mud was filled with rage:

"I knew it wasn't for me when I didn't even feel pressure just anger."

