A prominent US-based AI company CEO and the head of HR were filmed in a close embrace at a major music concert

The unexpected public display was captured by concert cameras and later circulated widely on the popular video-sharing platform TikTok

Social media users identified the individuals, leading to extensive discussion and speculation regarding their personal lives

A video clip capturing the CEO and head of HR of a US-based AI company in a surprisingly close embrace at a Coldplay concert recently became a major talking point.

Shared on various online platforms, including on TikTok by @instaagraace, the clip went viral, garnering widespread attention and sparking considerable discussion among viewers.

The scene unfolds at a bustling Coldplay concert at the Gillette Stadium in Massachusetts, in the US, where the kiss camera scanning the crowd for enthusiastic attendees unexpectedly zooms in on Andy Byron, the CEO of Astronomer, and Kristin Cabot, the company's Chief People Officer. The pair appear to be sharing a tender moment, with Kristin nestled comfortably in Mr. Byron's arms, both laughing and seemingly enjoying the performance.

Unexpected spotlight moment

As soon as they realise they are the focus of the big screen, their relaxed demeanour instantly changes. They quickly pull from each other, turning their faces away from the cameras in apparent shock. To add to their visible discomfort, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin playfully comments on the situation over the microphone, joking, "Either they're having an affair or they're shy." This light-hearted jab from the stage prompts Andy and Kristin to retreat further into the back of their private viewing suite. Both individuals are reportedly married, which has fuelled allegations of infidelity following the video's release.

Netizens debate the alleged affair

The clip rapidly went viral, gaining 49M views, 5.1M likes, and 34K comments, with many recognising the pair and sharing details about their professional profiles. Many expressed disbelief, questioning how married individuals could behave so intimately in such a public setting and expect to avoid detection, especially by acquaintances.

Some noted that the CEO's wife quickly changed her surname on her social media to her maiden name, leading to widespread suspicion that trouble was brewing in their marriage. Others jokingly expressed a desire to be back in their office to hear the rumour swirling among colleagues.

User @B00tyWholeBrown asked:

"When people cheat, why do they go to extremely public places?"

User @olehyyyy shared:

"This is a fiasco 🤝."

User @Mo’va commented:

"Oh my God! That looks like Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and Astronomer chief people officer Kristin Cabot, Oh! That’s going to be one awkward board meeting, if not a couple divorces too."

User @Nando’s UK & Ireland added:

"This is too spicy even for us."

User @yeahhaah shared:

"Unbelievable how quickly people realised these are married CEO Andy Byron and married CPO Kristin Cabot. I suspect his spouse will chew over this. Her spouse - I doubt."

User @ellapart2 said:

"They made it so much worse by hiding."

Watch the TikTok video below:

