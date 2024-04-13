A Spur waiter working at a Johannesburg Southgate location went above and beyond while at his job

The young man made a birthday kid feel special at Spur by doing the most to entertain the customer

Netizens were touched by the TikTok video showing that staff went the extra mile for a child celebrating his birthday

A child was at Spur in Johannesburg Southgate for a birthday party. The video showed how dedicated the man was to his role as a waiter.

A Johannesburg Southgate Spur waiter fed a kid celebrating his birthday and sang for him. Image: @preciousmphomalek

The video received over 90,000 likes, and people were moved by the sweet moment. It also got 900,000 views, and people were amused by the hard-working waiter.

Spur waiter impresses on child's birthday

In a TikTok video by @preciousmphomalek, a young man who works at Spur went all out wishing their young customer a Happy Birthday. He was spoon-feeding the little kid who celebrated his birthday at the restaurant.

SA amused by Spur waiter

Many people commented that the waiter was hilarious. Peeps on TikTok commented on the video praising the employee.

I.am_kokiemay said:

"Southgate Spurs has the best employees."

Amanda Xulu wrote:

"At this my old age the way I’d be so excited low key. Hawemah I want this."

Vee Mbete Matyila commented:

"I'm turning 40 this year and low-key want this. I want to see my husband's reaction."

sugarzee5 applauded:

"I was at Highveld Mall Saturday at Spurs and I swear everyone there had a bday aibo every few minutes kuyaculwa even the workers got annoyed."

Lindo Okuhle Mkangel remarked:

"Hope you had a good tip."

Zinhle Mbuyazi495 asked:

"Which Spur is this one, I want to go there for my son's birthday."

preciousmphomaleka · Creator replied:

"Southgate Spur."

Konkhe_Mgazi gushed:

"It’s my husband’s birthday soon. He deserves this shem."

eanxumalo5 joked:

"My patience is on a zero, ngingamphuca ispoon."

MmeaRofhiwa was impressed:

"He's the best his service the best it's Spur Southgate right?"

