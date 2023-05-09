A waitress took things too far when she celebrated a restaurant visitor's birthday in an unexpected way

People were amused as they watched the server interact with the birthday boy in the worst way possible

The video of the waitress' strange birthday gesture went viral as it got a lot of attention and garnered over 18 000 likes

A young man celebrating his 18th had a strange encounter with a waitress. The gent was in a restaurant for his birthday, and he looked happy until a server did something random.

A waitress fed a young man his cake on his 18th birthday. Image:flxmexxx

Source: TikTok

In an attempt to celebrate with him, the employee at the eatery got her utensils in his cake. People were ins stitches as they watched the waitress's weird birthday wish.

Man turning 18 confused by waitress

A video on TikTok posted by @flxmexxx shows a young guy celebrating a restaurant. In the video, a server randomly scooped cream from his cake and then teased him before feeding it to him. Watch the video:

Mzansi amused by daring server

People love to see others' restaurant experiences This waitress left people puzzled as they wondered why she did something so storage.

Enzokuhle commented:

"What was the reason."

precious_bane commented:

"Nka loma friendly customer service."

RebaoneMogotsi commented:

"What was that?"

Mongyyyy commented:

"No tip for you my sista."

its.yolly

"Nka loma waiter."

Karabo commented:

"I’m so upset on your behalf."

hive commented:

"Someone’s pillar of strength "

