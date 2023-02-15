What is better than a good prank that goes perfectly to plan? The people of Mzansi thrive off these clips and have some of the funniest reactions to the jokes shared on social media.

Being the jokesters that South Africans are, pranks are in their blood. Be it a woman pretending to have seen a ghost in a taxi or Malcolm Wentzel making his worker wear pink overalls, SA peeps are always down for a laugh!

Briefly News pulled out five of our best prank articles to share just in case you missed them or if you’d like to have a lekker lag again. So without further ado, here they are:

Woman hilariously pulls ghost prank on taxi driver and passengers: Video goes viral and leaves SA in stitches

The supernatural does not sit well with Mzansi peeps, especially those from superstitious cultures. So, when a woman made a taxi filled with people believing that a ghost was sitting in one of the seats, they fled as if there were a bomb.

Mzansi citizens almost joined the ghost in the afterlife as they couldn’t breathe from laughing.

Mom pranks daughter into believing she failed Grade 3, little girl breaks down in tears: “I almost died”

Shame parents can be mean. One little girl was stressing about her report, and her mother took full advantage of her situation.

Telling the young girl that she had failed Grade 3, the mother sent her daughter into a total state of panic. Poor thing!

TikTok star Malcolm Wentzel pranks garden worker with pink overalls, Mzansi laughs at hilarious video

Malcolm Wentzel knows how to make his followers laugh. Getting a trusty employee to try on his new overalls, Malcolm had the man stressing.

Grobbies put on the pink overalls, and his facial expression said it all. Thankfully it was just a prank because this man would have dreaded getting dressed for work every morning.

Mom pranks little girl with TikTok filter and her shock in funny video goes viral: “She is so confused”

Filter pranks on children make for some of the funniest content. One mother got her daughter good by making her believe her mom’s face was going whack.

The precious babe sat with a gasping mouth and a heart filled with disbelief. The moment was priceless!

TikTok video shows Mzansi woman pranking man, takes parcel out of his trolley and walks off

One brave woman decided to scoop up another man’s groceries and casually walked off as if nothing had happened.

People let the good sis know how lucky she was that the man was so chill because not many would have gone down without a fight.

Mzansi father has people laughing over funeral service for son’s stuffed animal that got mauled by the dog

In other funny news, Briefly News reported that being a parent will have you doing strange things - like throwing a funeral for a stuffed animal. A local father tried his best to hold back his laughter as they bid farewell to his son’s beloved teddy that got mauled by the dog, but he just couldn’t.

Children get attached to the strangest things, and parents go on wild goose chases to find them when lost. However, this poor boy wasn’t so lucky as their dog ripped his beloved stuffed cow to shreds.

TikTok user @jasexvangoetes felt sorry for his son when he found their pit bull ripped his teddy. Taking a moment to send “cow” off so that his soul would rest in peace, the dedicated dad was dying from laughter inside.

