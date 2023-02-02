Malcolm Wentzel had Mzansi laughing at the prank he played on his garden worker Grobbies

Giving the man pink overalls to wear, Malcolm and his wife had a lekker laugh at his reaction

The people of Mzansi love this family and the way they treat their employees

Malcolm Wentzel isn’t only good to Thembi - all his employees are treated like family. Pranking his gardener Grobbies, Malcolm made him believe he had to wear pink overalls to work.

Malcolm Wentzel pranked Grobbies and the people of Mzansi were there for it. Image: TikTok / Malcolm Wentzel

The Wentzel family has become a Mzansi favourite. Not only are they excellent examples of what an employer should be, but they are also a lot of fun.

Taking to his widely followed TikTok page, Malcolm shared a clip of the prank he played on old Grobbies. Malcolm’s wife, Lizane, gave Grobbies some new pink overalls and told him he would now be wearing them to work.

Laughing out of panic, Grobbies went and tried on his new work attire. Malcolm and his wife were having a good chuckle but Grobbies was stressing. In the end, they gave him his actual overalls and he was beaming!

Watch the hilarious prank:

The people of Mzansi are here for Grobbies' pink overalls

The prank left many laughing and with hearts overflowing with joy. Seeing how the workers are treated in this home gives Mzansi hope.

See some of the awesome comments:

@Vernon Mfusi said:

“Malcolm and family, you always make my day.”

@Nanzo said:

“Dead.”

@nerissasanderson7 said:

“This is cute, you show so much love to them. They look forward to a day at work. Thank you Sir.”

@PumieButhe said:

“Love this family, you really enjoy your people. Wish all of them can be like you Mr. You are so kind.”

@Mutshidzi Ramunyisi said:

“The sense of humour in this family.”

