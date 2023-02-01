Moving from Limpopo to Gauteng was a big decision, but one young man is making it happen

Twitter user @ethan_baloyi shared a picture of his new flat with pride, claiming he now fits in

Many people welcomed him to the Joburg life and gave him tips for the city life

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Moving away from home to start a new life for yourself is no easy feat. A young man from Limpopo did that and is now a proud owner of a flat in Gauteng.

Twitter user @ethan_baloyi is overflowing with pride after getting the keys to his new flat. Image: Twitter / @ethan_baloyi

Source: Twitter

Everyone in Mzansi knows that moving to another province can sometimes feel like moving to a different country. Things operate differently and the language takes some getting used to.

Twitter user @ethan_baloyi shared a picture of his new flat, claiming that he is now officially a “certified city boy”.

Take a look:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Joburg people welcome the young man, giving him tips on the city life

People took to the comments to welcome the young man to the city and to let him know the ins and outs. His apartment is cute and peeps loved it!

See some of the welcoming comments:

@nossy_penelope said:

“Congratulations, beautiful place you got there.”

@YHTIAFAITHY said:

“When is the housewarming party?”

@KimmDee1 said:

“Nice apartment Bro ♥️”

@chiefkiller_rsa said:

“Congratulations on your new apartment, love to see to see it. My advice to you is that you need to own a hubbly. Hubbly is a basic need in Gauteng my brother.”

@sneh_khuzzy said:

“Welcome and congratulations.”

Man shows off lux small apartment: Mzansi impressed by his way of living

In related news, Briefly News reported that as South Africans, stretching the rand is something Mzansi does very well. One local man shared his extraordinary studio flat on his socials and maintained that position.

@Savage_Maveriick shared pictures of what could have easily been a boring, small flat but turned into a more comfortable, homey apartment that could entertain a few guests.

His creative make-over was made up of whites, greys and light beige colour schemes, and the furniture seemed to have been placed logically and organised to open up the small space.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News