Celebrity sangoma Mpho Wabadimo and actor Wiseman Mncube recently celebrated Ancestor's Day with Castle Milk Stout

Mpho shared several pictures with other traditional leaders, looking stunning in her modern sangoma attire

Speaking to Briefly News, actor Wiseman Mcube said that it is essential to recognise Ancestor's Day as it plays a big role in spirituality and culture

Actor Wieman Mncube talked about Ancestor's Day and its importance. Image: Supplied

South African personalities Wiseman Mncube and Mpho Wabadimo looked amazing celebrating Ancestor's Day in partnership with Castle Milk Stout on Wednesday, 8 May 2024.

Wiseman Mncube and Mpho Wadimo embrace the importance of Ancestor's Day

Woven into the social fabric of African spirituality is a profound reverence for ancestors who came before and laid the foundations upon which present generations stand.

Castle Milk Stout and CONTRALESA continued a dynamic journey to have Ancestor's Day officially enshrined as a national day of commemoration in South Africa, and many traditional leaders and sangomas came in numbers to celebrate and embrace the importance of Ancestor's Day.

Actor Wiseman Mncube, Mpho Wabadimo, The Soil, Mbuso Khoza, singer Phila Dlozi and Gogo Dineo Ndlanzi were amongst the people who attended the Castle Milk Stout Ancestor's Day Imibizo.

Speaking to Briefly News, actor Wiseman Mncube talked about the importance of ancestors and their role in our lives.

He said:

"Everyone needs to acknowledge the importance of Ancestor's Day, and as Gogo Dineo said, we are our own walking ancestors, and you are paving the way for the person coming after you. It might be your child or your niece and nephew. So, people should embrace their ancestors and spirituality.

"My work heals many people; I started this journey of spirituality and traditional healing in 2017 and have been part of the Castle Milk Stout Ancestor's Day imbizo. Being vocal about my journey as a traditional and spiritual person means empowering many people and showcasing my gift."

Mpho Wabadimo also posted stunning pictures of her with other traditional leaders on her Instagram page during the celebration of Ancestor's Day and captioned it:

"In the Spirit of Africa Month , Yesterday we celebrated #ancestorsday & poured one for the ancestors. The Congress of Traditional Leaders of South Africa collaborated with communities, and cultural custodians to have 8 May celebrated as Ancestor’s Day & @castlemilkstout_sa has been in the forefront of this powerful initiative and movement. This isn’t another public holiday but it is an important day , it is a day of Reflection and Honouring those who came before us."

See the post below:

