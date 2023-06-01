Izangoma Zodumo cast member Gogo Maweni shared an online post marking seven years as a Sangoma

The reality TV star dropped two throwback pictures showing her earlier days as a traditional healer

Mzansi was taken aback by Gogo Maweni's gorgeous body in the old snaps, and they complimented her

Gogo Maweni is over the moon as she celebrates seven years as a sangoma.

Gogo Maweni's old photos celebrating seven years as a sangoma received genuine compliments from Mzansi. Image: @dr_maweni

Taking to Twitter, Maweni dropped two throwback pictures. In the snaps, she wore her sangoma attire while holding a broom.

When the pics hit the timeline, peeps said the Izangoma Zodumo star's slender body was the most noticeable thing in the picture.

Compared to now, Maweni looked slimmer as the snap was taken almost a decade ago, proving that her journey as a traditional healer has been fulfilling and joyful.

Check out the snaps below:

Mzansi marvels over Gogo Maweni's old photos

Although Twitter users like @TshidisoNtoahae shared comments making fun of Maweni posing with a broom, some Mzansi peeps lauded the beauty's flawless body.

@M_wempisi said:

"Wawusamuhle ke lana."

@Yummy_Duzi shared:

"Slender Dali @GogoMaweni"

@nqoe_win102 posted:

"Ubumuhle "

Gogo Maweni's controversial moments as a sangoma

Of course, Gogo Maweni isn't an ordinary sangoma, as the media reports her every move. The way she practises her calling has unsettled many South Africans, and they never shy away from calling her out.

According to IOL, Maweni astonished her TikTok followers when she posted a video of herself snuggling with a snake. The video got 1.6 million views before being removed from the platform.

Maweni's sangoma powers have also been called into question several times. Peeps alleged that the muthi she sells might be fake because she also does not use it.

Gogo Maweni confesses to using muthi on trolls after receiving criticism for showing off her snakes

In related news, Briefly News reported that Gogo Maweni is not one to mess with, and the consequences would soon be felt by those who slammed her for showing off her pet snakes.

After the traditional healer was labelled a witch for introducing her snakes to Mzansi in a video, she shared another post responding to the nasty remarks.

