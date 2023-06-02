Letoya Makhene is taking bold steps to ensure that the African tradition is celebrated just like other religious beliefs

The actress and singer has announced that she is in the final stages of setting up an exciting concert to celebrate the African culture

Makhene said Isithunywa Sam African Spirituality is a first-of-its-kind concert aimed at celebrating traditional healers

We have all heard of concerts to celebrate Christianity, political parties and even celebrities but never heard of concerts that celebrate traditional healers and the African tradition.

Letoya Makhene has announced that she is planning a concert to celebrate the African tradition. Image: @letoyamakhenep

Source: Instagram

That will be a thing of the past as renowned actress and singer Letoya Makhene is organising a concert dubbed Isithunywa Sam African Spirituality.

Letoya Makhene shares more details about her upcoming concert Isithunywa Sam African Spirituality

The actress recently headed to her Instagram page to share the good news with her followers. She said the Isithunywa Sam African Spirituality musical concert will be taking place at the State Theatre on 7 October.

Speaking to TimesLIVE about the exciting musical concert, Letoya said the show will celebrate traditional healers and the African tradition. Letoya also noted that Isithunywa Sam African Spirituality is not for traditional healers only but everyone is invited. She said:

"It's so easy to be able to go to any gospel concert, you can go and watch everyone coming together, praising their spiritual beliefs and we've never had a place or platform outside imgidi as izangoma [traditional healers] to celebrate ourselves."

Letoya Makhene's fans excited over the news of the concert

Social media users have praised Letoya Makhene for the great initiative. Many took to the timeline to share their excitement.

@gogo_skotheni said:

"I am coming with my kids congratulations nkgono."

@kents_fitgogo added:

"Thokoza Gogo I am definitely coming ❤️."

@victoria.mnisi wrote:

"Excitement overload "

Source: Briefly News