Prince Kaybee has announced that he will drop three new songs next week

The DJ shared a snippet from one of the songs titled Oh Boy featuring Starr, and fans are loving it

Kaybee will also be releasing a new album on 15 June since leaving Universal Music and joining Ingrooves Music

Fans are amped after Prince Kaybee gave them a taste of what to expect from one of his three new songs dropping next week.

The DJ and music producer has been working hard in the studio, mixing new and old songs. He already has three new singles to share with his supporters, one titled Oh Boy.

Fans give Oh Boy a thumbs up after Prince Kaybee shares a snippet from the track

Kaybee's 55-second clip from his upcoming single Oh Boy featuring Starr has been receiving rave reviews.

The Wajelwa hitmaker shared the clip of him doing a popular Amapiano dance to promote the track.

"Lol I tried the dance thing. Song: Prince Kaybee ft Starr - Oh Boy. Next week dropping three songs.

Mzansi cannot wait for the release date to arrive

Fans of the DJ have given the track a thumbs-up:

@Mr_Mosoeu said:

"June is going be good I can feel it."

@Mo_Phire101 said:

"Release Date please."

@Sirmonosi shared:

"If Prince Kaybee is to make Amapiano we will forget about many artist I swear. But I like his sound that's consistency!"

@Mbali_J_Base shared:

"I need to hear the full version."

@Thabi_031 said:

"Yooh mara Kabelo."

Kaybee will be dropping an album on 15 June

Responding to one fan asking whether his song Fearless will drop anytime soon, Kaybee said it would be featured on his upcoming album.

This project will be his first since parting ways with Universal Music. TimesLIVE reported that Prince Kaybee had joined a new label, Ingrooves Africa.

In a , he responded:

Prince Kaybee to release another single Inkumbulo featuring Azana

