Black Coffee got his hand on the deck as he performed at Tomorrowland in Asia, making crowds go wild

The Grammy award-winner impressed Mzansi with his deejaying skills in a lit video that went viral on social media

In the footage, Asians can be seen dancing with great effort and full of enthusiasm as DJ Black Coffee performs

Nkosinathi Maphumulo, affectionately known as DJ Black Coffee, continues to make Mzansi proud with his deejaying talent.

The Grammy award-winner received all forms of credit when a lit video clip became a hot topic on social media during his performance in Asia. Image: Oupa Bopape.

Source: Getty Images

The Grammy award-winner got Mzansi longing for the vibe he gave Asian citizens during his performance at Tomorrowland in Belgium.

Twitter user @pmcafrica took to his timeline to share the lit video of DJ Black Coffee with his hands on the deck, making crowds go wild.

Mzansi SBWL to be there and at a loss for words

The clip went viral as Mzansi sent all kinds of emojis to voice their desire to have been part of the partying crowd, which can be heard chanting 'Coffee.'

@Mbhele_peterson commented:

"Wow, Coffee mara."

@njoli_joker said:

"Yoh bafethu! I literally felt that vibe, oh I got lost."

@Peace9411 replied:

"The General himself, big up to the King."

@callmekaygo said:

"What song is this?? Moer! man"

@Grobie0h commented:

"Oooh man legendary."

@DonaldMakhasane said

"World president."

@_saintkwaks wrote:

"Generational vibes these are."

@Mpendulo Sgemshane Tshabalala said:

"You're the best black man, I am super proud of you. May the lord keep you longee."

Black Coffee makes it to the Tomorrowland lineup

According to Billboard, Black Coffee was set to perform at the 17th edition of the Belgian festival, considered one of the world’s leading dance music events.

The Music Essentials reported that Black Coffee made it into the lineup of more than 600 world's best electronic music artists who will perform at the festival.

DJ Black Coffee rocks R45 000 limited edition sneakers, and South Africans live for it

Briefly News previously reported that Black Coffee recently had the streets buzzing when he shared a picture rocking a fancy outfit.

Eagle-eyed peeps couldn't help but notice that DJ Black Coffee was wearing a limited edition Nike sneakers for R45 000.

Source: Briefly News