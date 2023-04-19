DJ Black Coffee is undeniably one of South Africa's biggest exports and the most successful Mzansi stars

The Grammy Award-winning music producer recently showed his fans that hard work pays when he rocked pricey sneakers

Fans took to his timeline to laud him for his impressive fashion style and for always rocking pricey designers

Celebrities always go above and beyond to make sure they look good. Many stars love rocking high-end designer brands and flaunting them online.

DJ Black Coffee had Mzansi talking when he rocked R45 000 sneakers. Image: @realblackcoffee

DJ Black Coffee is among the stars who wear pricey designer clothes, but he never shows off.

DJ Black Coffee wears R45 000 sneakers, fans react

Although Black Coffee never mentions the prices of his designer clothes on his social media posts, the superstar's fans always notice.

The Grammy winner recently had the streets buzzing when he shared a picture rocking a fancy outfit. Eagle-eyed peeps couldn't help but notice that DJ Black Coffee was wearing limited edition Nike sneakers for R45 000.

Black Coffee's fans laud him for his impressive fashion style

Taking to the Superman hitmaker's timeline, fans dished their thoughts on the look. Many admitted that they were impressed by his style.

@Elvishonz wrote:

"Tiffany ⭕️."

@Noni_Khumalo added:

"Too much sauce ."

@SabelaThabani noted:

"We are very proud of you. #BlackBrother."

@khula_elc said:

"Did you use #Xiaomi13Ultra to take the pose grootman? Clear pic."

@Reabetswe_RiRie noted:

"Izinja madoda. That jacket looks amazing on you. Keep making us proud bhuti❤️"

