Wajellwa hitmaker Prince Kaybee has found a new home after his split with his former record label, Universal Music Group

The House music DJ star has signed the fine print with global independent music group, Ingrooves Africa

Prince Kaybee is seen in a video posted by his new label saying he's full of excitement as he promises fans good music and to make bank

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

House music DJ, Prince Kaybee has signed a new deal with global record label, Ingrooves Africa, after parting ways with Universal Music Group and he shared a video clip to celebrate.

Prince Kaybee is happy to have a new home after leaving his former label, Universal Music, and posted a video to celebrate. Image: Prince Kaybee. Source: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Images)

Source: Getty Images

Ingrooves Africa took to social media and posted a short clip which shows Prince Kaybee signing the dotted lines and welcoming him on board. The grateful DJ shared in his speech:

"I just need to make some money and deliver good music."

Kaybee was initially sceptical about his future

Prince has admitted to feeling scared of what the future holds for him after his split with Universal Music Group, ZAlebs reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

According to IOL, Prince Kaybee has been with his former label for eight years. The star went from being a label baby to an independent artist and shared that he was nearly done with his album independently on Instagram.

However, the musician is now ready for the next step. Ingrooves Africa is home to many celebrities such as Kyle, Lady Du and Yallunder, among others.

Netizens flocked to the comment section and congratulated Prince Kaybee.

@okmalumkoolkat's said:

"Chris G my OG."

@flamingoafrika1's commented:

"Hope he read the contract... we don't wanna hear any nonsense thina."

@katleholeeuw's cannot wait:

"Album heh?"

@monittag4's added:

"So this is what going indie meant bro, how nice, a good move indeed, congratulations."

@mh.o.fu's said:

"When you're signing upcoming artists, yoh, give us a platform to showcase our craft."

Prince Kaybee angers Mzansi

In other news, the musician angered netizens when he replied to a tweet and claimed that he has nothing left for him in South Africa.

This comes after he shared that it is because of the ever-changing music scene and the fast-rising popular genre, amapiano, which dimmed the spotlight on few artists outside the genre. However, netizens gave Prince Kaybee the assurance that he's still loved.

Prince Kaybee gushes over baby mama Zola Zeelovin on Mother's Day

Briefly News previously reported on how Prince Kaybee took the opportunity to honour his baby mama, radio personality Zola Zeelovin, with a heart-warming message.

Prince Kaybee's tribute melted hearts and garnered enthusiastic reactions from fans. The renowned artist shared a beautiful snapshot of his happy family.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News