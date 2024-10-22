“God, I’m Your Girl Too”: Viral Video of Guy’s Proposal Set Up at Beach Has Women Praying
- A TikTok user took a video of a man who was busy setting up a romantic spot to wow the lady in his life
- The viral clip attracted a lot of comments from women who were touched by the man's gesture
- The post was filled with comments from social media users who shared their prayers to meet suitable partners
PAY ATTENTION: Got a Minute? Complete Our Quick Survey About Briefly News!
A young TikTok user saw something beautiful while visiting the beach, so she decided to capture it in a video and share it on her social media account.
A man was setting up at the beach to propose to the love of his life when @iamjenni.c decided to film the cute moment and shared it on her TikTok account.
The man captured in action
The viral video shows a man busy preparing a selected spot, draping it in white with the big 'Will you marry' me sign.
"George, this issue is now international": Namibia has entered the Gucci shoe search, SA in stitches
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Watch the video below:
Single social media users express their feelings
The viral video attracted 480K views, 76K likes and almost 1K comments, mostly from single women who were starting to lose hope in finding good, thoughtful men.
User @Medina24 advised:
"Ladies, manifest a good man, and pray for him! That’s the 🔑."
User @Cassmere Melody asked:
"Has anyone noticed that most of us in the comments are millennials and saying the same thing? Like, what happened to genuine love and relationships? Did it dye out. Not unlike other generations."
User @kimone added:
"She better say YES!!!
User @YERALDIN noted:
"He’s setting it up by himself too? 🥺🥺🥺 bless this couple 🥺."
User @AngieCastil said:
"I’m 50. and never been married. I pray to God every day for me and the person He has for me 😢. I send my blessings to those who have found and have their partner for life."
Man Reprimands Adorable Dog for Wanting the Streets, SA in Stitches: “Lucy’s Preparing for December”
User @Rality prayed:
"God, I'm your girl too."
SA man proposes to boyfriend at a supermarket
In another Briefly News article, a video of a guy proposing to his boyfriend at a supermarket went viral after a local publication shared it.
Social media users took to the comment section to congratulate the happy couple who sealed the proposal with a kiss.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Bongiwe Mati (Editor) Bongiwe Mati is an experienced reporter currently working under the Human Interest desk at Briefly News since (Aug 2024). Prior to joining the Briefly team, she worked for a campus newspaper at the University of the Western Cape (2005) before joining the Marketing and Sales department at Leadership Magazine, Cape Media (2007-2009). She later joined BONA magazine as an Editorial Assistant (2023-2024), writing for digital and print magazines under current news, entertainment, and human interest categories. She can be reached at bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za