A TikTok user took a video of a man who was busy setting up a romantic spot to wow the lady in his life

The viral clip attracted a lot of comments from women who were touched by the man's gesture

The post was filled with comments from social media users who shared their prayers to meet suitable partners

A TikTok user shared a video of a man preparing something special for his woman. Image: @iamjenni.c

A young TikTok user saw something beautiful while visiting the beach, so she decided to capture it in a video and share it on her social media account.

A man was setting up at the beach to propose to the love of his life when @iamjenni.c decided to film the cute moment and shared it on her TikTok account.

The man captured in action

The viral video shows a man busy preparing a selected spot, draping it in white with the big 'Will you marry' me sign.

Single social media users express their feelings

The viral video attracted 480K views, 76K likes and almost 1K comments, mostly from single women who were starting to lose hope in finding good, thoughtful men.

User @Medina24 advised:

"Ladies, manifest a good man, and pray for him! That’s the 🔑."

User @Cassmere Melody asked:

"Has anyone noticed that most of us in the comments are millennials and saying the same thing? Like, what happened to genuine love and relationships? Did it dye out. Not unlike other generations."

User @kimone added:

"She better say YES!!!

User @YERALDIN noted:

"He’s setting it up by himself too? 🥺🥺🥺 bless this couple 🥺."

User @AngieCastil said:

"I’m 50. and never been married. I pray to God every day for me and the person He has for me 😢. I send my blessings to those who have found and have their partner for life."

User @Rality prayed:

"God, I'm your girl too."

