A woman was trying to enjoy her night out but got interrupted by a man who greeted her with a pet name

The lady was not having it as she told the guy off without hesitation, and his reaction made for a vial hit

Netizens were in stitches over the lady's feisty response to the guy who tried his luck with the beauty

A woman was having the time of her life until a man tried to talk to her. The lady in the video made it obvious that she didn't want any of his attention.

The lady snapped at a man and many South African women felt vindicated. Image: @_sophonia

Source: UGC

People love the video, as many other women could relate. People commented to express their amusement.

Mzansi woman angry after man tried to talk to her

A stunning lady, @_sophonia, wanted to take a video of herself when a man tried to talk to her. In the clip, the man calls her "mabebeza", which does not land well as she tells him to "voetsek". The insult is South African lingo for "go away" but in a derogatory manner.

Watch the video below:

South African ladies abused by harsh stunner

Many people thought that the lady's attitude was funny. People love to see groove shenanigans, and this one was hilarious.

@zanii_rsa commented:

"Mihlali is that you"

@that.golden.mf commented:

"The only way to treat men."

@siyethaba.n commented:

"'Hawu yini'"

@yummmmmmm.yyy commented:

"Why does he sound like Riky Rick."

@bitsofaz commented:

"You were so quick with the response."

