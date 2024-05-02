A lady received the marriage proposal of a lifetime, which left many South Africans in awe

In the TikTok video, the woman can be seen in the store while her bae surprised her with his grand gesture

Social media users loved the man's grand proposal as they rushed to the comments section to shower them with congratulatory messages

A man asked for his girlfriend's hand in marriage in the sweetest way, and netizens were left in their feelings.

A gentleman proposed to his girlfriend in Pick n Pay, and peeps were left in awe. Image:@zellatji3

Source: TikTok

Man proposes to bae in a grocery store over the intercom

TikTok user @zellatji3 posted a clip of the adorable moment. In the video, the woman can be seen shopping in a Pick n Pay store with her loved one until she hears her man speaking over the intercom in the store.

The woman was confused and proceeded to walk to the aisle to which she was requested.

As the clip contained, she arrived at the aisle and found her man kneeling down while holding a ring. The store employees dashed to chant for the latest couple in town. The lady was left speechless and full of excitement as she said yes.

At the end of the video, the gentleman gets up and kisses his wife-to-be while the audience cheers them on.

Watch the video below:

Online users showered them with heartwarming messages

Many people loved the video of the man's proposal, as it clocked over 219K views, thousands of likes and many comments. Netizens showered the couple with congratulatory messages.

Lady L said:

"Lol those employees just added more glitter to this moment..geluk julle 2."

Dreamcatcher added:

"Aw, this is real South African. Get engaged in a Pick n Pay store. Congratulations."

Nompumelelo Makhanya wrote:

"Not me crying for strangers @ 7:00 am. Congratulations."

Kimberley

"The staff were so excited for them congratulations, she was doing what we women love to do, shopping and now she got a ring. Congratulations."

San commented:

"It doesn't get more South African than this ke sana. Congratulations."

