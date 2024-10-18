A domestic worker impressed her boss after completing a tricky ice cube challenge in the kitchen

The boss challenged her to pick up an ice cube using only a string, without touching it with her hands

Mzansi netizens praised her smarts, saying she deserved more than just R100 for outsmarting the challenge

A domestic worker and her boss showed an ice challenge on social media. Image: @dez0123

If you’ve ever doubted the genius that comes from quick thinking, then this domestic worker’s clever trick is here to change your mind.

The boss challenged the woman to pick up an ice cube with nothing but a string. And the way she nailed the challenge? Pure science magic!

Ice, string, and a little salt magic

In a TikTok video posted by @dez0123, her boss presents her with what seemed like an impossible task.

She used salt and water to her advantage. She poured the salt over the ice cube, waited for a moment, and boom — solidified the string right onto the ice. Then, in a boss move, she lifted up the ice cubes with ease, leaving her boss stunned.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi impressed by brilliant solution

Her reward? A hilarious R100 cash prize! While R100 might seem like a small amount for such a clever hack, Mzansi viewers couldn’t get enough of her brilliant solution.

See some comments below:

@DumiGubhela said:

"Gloria studied science at school. 🤞"

@call_me_himothy joked:

"You can see it's not her salt."

@KidOoSillyson suggested:

"Maybe Desmond must triple the money now. 😅"

@Ra’Kim wrote:

"😂🔥 I love how mama is always positive and never shies away from a challenge."

@SAINT stated:

"She might be a physics professor."

@Mpongo typed:

"Wow, mom Gloria is so intelligent. 😍 👌 👏 💖 💯"

@Nonhle_M asked:

"The question is, why was the string there all along? Why didn't she fetch it like she fetched the water? Lol!"

@jamabonganijama added:

"Desmond increase the money challenge for Gloria please."

Domestic worker makes a plan for heatwave

In another article, Briefly News reported that a domestic worker had Mzansi in stitches after posting a video inviting her madam to join him in her bathtub, which she called a swimming pool.

The video shows the helper chilling outside the house in a water bathtub with a glass of juice in her hand.

