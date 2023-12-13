A clip of Sis Thembi explaining to Malcolm Wentzel why she hired a domestic worker to help with her duties has resurfaced

New fans of the TikTok stars are amazed by Thembi's nonchalance when her boss finds the strange woman in his house

The video of the comical confrontation has spread quickly on the platform gathering thousands of views

Mzansi is once again charmed by the entertaining dynamic between Sis Thembi and Malcolm Wentzel on TikTok.

In an old video that's recirculating, Thembi explains to Malcolm why she hired a domestic worker, Gugu, to assist with her duties.

Sis Thembi trains new domestic worker

Netizens are delighted by Thembi's cool when her boss discovers the unexpected presence of Gugu in his house.

Thembi assures Malcolm that she is taking measures to find a proper replacement before her retirement, hence the training of the new helper.

Malcolm threatens Thembi

Malcolm, not wanting to entertain the idea of losing his beloved housekeeper, reacts with playful threats, jokingly refusing to pay Thembi's bonus and even attempting to throw her into the pool.

The hilarious banter reposted by @djyvetisevetise garnered a whopping 659,000 views in a single day.

SA raves about Malcolm and Thembi's bond

TikTok users rushed to the comments section to rave about Malcolm and Thembi's enviable relationship.

@user4791434470592 posted:

"Sis Thembi the goat. Succession planning is critical in the workplace."

@GaositweRatlou wrote:

"The manager is even having tea on training time."

@tshegohuma stated:

"Mara sis Thembi you are a blessing to this family."

@verciazwane stated:

"Sis Thembi is the boss of her boss."

@Doomone asked::

"Where can I find a boss like this man?"

@Opulencetravel said:

"She is doing skills transfer. "

@YouKnowHow added:

"We need to take notes from her.❤️I just love their relationship man.❤️"

@noxolo437 posted

"Sis Thembi you are blessed. Standwa keep up the good work nono."

Malcolm allows Sis Thembi to drive his Porsche

In a related article, Briefly News reported that TikTok stars Malcolm Wentzel and Thembi dropped another heartwarming video.

Malcolm allowed his domestic worker Thembi to drive his Porsche. Their video capturing their fun doughnut outing has gone viral, spreading smiles across the platforms.

