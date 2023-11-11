A mother in Limpopo who currently grinds as a domestic worker is in search of more stable employment opportunities

The 40-year-old has faced many hardships in life and tragically lost her son a few months ago

Chireki Saurombe tells Briefly News more about her journey, love of game development, information technology, and hopes for the future

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News WhatsApp Channel - Breaking News on the Go - FOLLOW NOW

A loving mother currently residing in Limpopo is doing her best to put food on the table as a domestic worker.

Chireki Saurombe in Limpopo is a domestic worker and mom. Image: Supplied.

Source: UGC

Lovely Chireki Saurombe previously told Briefly News about her love of writing and the recent tragedy she faced after losing her son a few months ago.

Domestic worker never gives up

However, despite all the heartbreak and turmoil, the 40-year-old tells Briefly News that she has never lost faith.

Regarding job opportunities, Chireki explains her fear of losing her job and the need for more stable employment:

“My domestic working salary isn’t much, but I manage to be able to support myself and my children. I don’t want to be rich but remain unique and happy.

“With the economy in Zimbabwe, it was hard to find a good paying job, and here in South Africa, I couldn’t find a job because I don’t have experience.”

The 40-year-old holds a certificate in computer science and has undertaken various jobs, including being employed as a shop assistant, selling clothing, and working for an entrepreneur in the catering and interior decor sector.

While Chireki loves working for her current boss and is highly thankful for the job, the mom notes that she has often prayed for more sustainable work:

“I have been looking for work everywhere but haven’t found anything. I even have the alerts but never got hired after applying. I eventually became hopeless and gave up.”

Hard-working mom loves computer science

Chireki is a multitalented woman, who loves writing and game development. She is currently honing her skills through online courses:

“Being a game developer has always been my dream. Even though people thought I was crazy, I found pleasure in working with computers and learning and using computer languages.

“I wanted to make a game that could scan people’s moods to check if they were depressed, sad, worried, or anxious. I always wanted to help people who are depressed, because I know the pain of being rejected, treated like an outsider, and feeling ‘different’.”

Chireki aspires to become a chief programmer and has even applied for jobs related to computer science:

“I noticed that even vacancies for programmers are few and that many people aren't interested in things like programming, data science, web development, and so on.

“I started to love programming when my dad brought a computer and hard drive. He would put on a password, but I always managed to crack it.”

We at Briefly News cannot wait to see what the future has in store for Chireki and wish her the very best on her journey.

Domestic worker reflects on graduation

In another inspiring story, Briefly News previously wrote about a single mother of four from Gauteng who is incredibly emotional after obtaining her degree in an applied psychology-related field from Unisa.

The domestic worker overcame so many struggles to bag her degree without any funding while working full-time to support her kids.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News